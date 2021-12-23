Lynx-R1 To Integrate SideQuest in 2022

The ISC1504, ISC1901, and ISC1902 readout integrated circuit (ROIC) devices from Teledyne FLIR feature a 10-µm pitch. At a resolution of 1920 × 1080, the ISC1504 is the largest format ROIC offered and optimized for InGaAs/VisGaAs detectors, using a capacitive transimpedance amplifier input circuit for P-on-N detectors. The ISC1504 supports anti-blooming, input skimming, multiple integration modes, and selectable output modes. A simple user interface with analog outputs allows for easy integration into high-resolution systems. The ISC1901, with a 2048 × 1536 resolution, and the ISC1902, with a 2048 × 2048 resolution, are designed for P-on-N detectors with a direct injection input circuit. Both support single sample or subframe averaging for effective well fill of 3 to 19 million electrons, respectively.
