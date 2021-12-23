ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

What makes an mRNA vaccine so effective against severe COVID-19?

EurekAlert
 5 days ago

The first two vaccines created with mRNA vaccine technology — the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines — are arguably two of the most effective COVID vaccines developed to date. In clinical trials, both were more than 90% effective at preventing symptomatic infection, easily surpassing the 50% threshold the Food and Drug...

www.eurekalert.org

spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine boosters induce neutralizing immunity against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant

Recent surveillance has revealed the emergence of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant (BA.1/B.1.1.529) harboring up to 36 mutations in spike protein, the target of vaccine-induced neutralizing antibodies. Given its potential to escape vaccine-induced humoral immunity, we measured neutralization potency of sera from 88 mRNA-1273, 111 BNT162b, and 40 Ad26.COV2.S vaccine recipients against wild type, Delta, and Omicron SARS-CoV-2 pseudoviruses. We included individuals that were vaccinated recently (<3 months), distantly (6-12 months), or recently boosted, and accounted for prior SARS-CoV-2 infection. Remarkably, neutralization of Omicron was undetectable in most vaccinated individuals. However, individuals boosted with mRNA vaccines exhibited potent neutralization of Omicron only 4-6-fold lower than wild type, suggesting that boosters enhance the cross-reactivity of neutralizing antibody responses. In addition, we find Omicron pseudovirus is more infectious than any other variant tested. Overall, this study highlights the importance of boosters to broaden neutralizing antibody responses against highly divergent SARS-CoV-2 variants.
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Myocarditis And Covid 19 Vaccine: New Link Revealed By Study

There’s been a lot of fuss regarding the novel covid 19 vaccines and myocarditis. Now, it seems that more evidence is revealed by a brand new study and you can check out more details below. The study’s abstract begins by noting the following:. “autopsy findings of a 22-year-old...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
contagionlive.com

First Study of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy in People Living with HIV

A clinical trial of 8 sub-Saharan African countries will be the first to study the efficacy of mRNA COVID-19 vaccination in people living with HIV. An impending study will be the first to evaluate efficacy of mRNA COVID-19 vaccination in people living with HIV, including those struggling to maintain viral suppression. The Ubuntu study will also be the first to analyze the efficacy of mRNA vaccines against the Omicron variant.
SCIENCE
mykdkd.com

Side Effects in Children From Covid-19 Vaccine

These are normal signs that their body is building protection and should go away in a few days. Ask your child’s healthcare provider for advice on using a non-aspirin pain reliever and other steps you can take at home if your child develops side effects after vaccination.
KIDS
tctmd.com

New Insights Into Myocarditis and mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines

The risk of myocarditis or myopericarditis appears to be about three- to fourfold higher for those who receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine compared with unvaccinated individuals, while the one manufactured by Pfizer is linked to greater risk only for females, according to new Danish population data. But the absolute rate of developing these complications is low, even for younger patients, and the clinical consequences were, for the vast majority, mild.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
WCVB

CDC recommends mRNA COVID-19 vaccines over J&J's

BOSTON — U.S. health officials say most Americans should get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot. Thursday's decision came after government advisers reviewed new safety data about rare but potentially life-threatening blood clots linked to J&J's shot.
BOSTON, MA
EurekAlert

Covid-19 infections in nursing homes: Simulation model for optimal prevention and vaccination strategies

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, residents of nursing homes have been particularly at risk. The spatial proximity to each other favours local transmission chains, and old age combined with pre-existing conditions can lead to severe courses of disease and an increased mortality rate. Political leaders and agencies responded with far-reaching measures, such as bans on visits or restricted community activities. By strictly isolating the homes, the virus was intended to be “locked out”, so to speak. “But at the same time, that meant ‘locking people in’,” says Jana Lasser, a complexity researcher at the Institute of Interactive Systems and Data Science at Graz University of Technology (TU Graz) and working at CSH Vienna until March 2021. Through her grandparents, Lasser herself experienced how tense the situation in nursing homes was, especially at the beginning of the pandemic, but also how the lack of social contacts endangers the physical and mental health of older people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
James Tuliano

Covid-19 booster vaccine side effects that you will likely experience

Note: this content should not be considered medical advice and I am not a doctor. The Covid-19 booster vaccine is available just about everywhere in the United States if you are 18+. Side effects from the doses of the vaccine are common, and the booster is no exception. If you are about to schedule an appointment to receive your booster shot, you may want to know what the side effects are so that you know what to expect. Here are three common side effects that you are likely to experience after getting your booster:
EurekAlert

Study of fully vaccinated patients with cancer who had breakthrough COVID-19 shows 13% mortality rate

The first study to evaluate the clinical characteristics and outcomes of fully vaccinated patients with cancer who had breakthrough COVID-19 infections indicates they remained at high risk for hospitalization and death. The study, published Dec. 24 in Annals of Oncology showed that fully vaccinated patients who experienced breakthrough infections had...
CANCER
EurekAlert

Analysis of COVID-19 vaccine type, adverse effects following vaccination

What The Study Did: Among nearly 20,000 adults who received a COVID-19 vaccination, serious adverse effects were rare in an online study of adults with a smartphone or internet access who completed daily, weekly and monthly surveys on health and COVID-19-related events. Authors: Alexis L. Beatty, M.D., M.A.S., of the...
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Immune response to seasonal coronaviruses may offer protection against COVID-19

A research group led by Shin-ichiro Fujii of the RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences have found that individuals with a certain HLA type may be able to mount a killer T cell response to COVID-19, thanks to the T cells responding to a portion of the virus’s spike protein that is also present in seasonal coronaviruses that cause the common cold. This work, published in Communications Biology, could help explain the different responses between populations, and could potentially be used as a way to develop a new type of vaccine against the disease.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Less Protective in Elderly With Comorbidity

Among elderly veterans with a high burden of comorbidity, messenger RNA (mRNA) COVID-19 vaccination is 69 percent effective against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection and 86 percent effective against SARS-CoV-2-related death, according to a study published online Dec. 21 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. George N. Ioannou,...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
WTNH

Health Headlines: U.S. Army creates a new COVID-19 vaccine reportedly effective against all COVID variants

(WTNH) – In today’s health headlines, the U.S. Army has created a new COVID-19 vaccine that’s reportedly effective against all COVID variants. Plus, identifying the symptoms of omicron and how to enjoy the holidays safely this year. Dr. Sharon Stoll, a neuroimmunologist and assistant professor of neurology at Yale School of Medicine is discussing these […]
MILITARY
EurekAlert

Scientists identify antibodies that can neutralize omicron

University of Washington School of Medicine/UW Medicine. An international team of scientists have identified antibodies that neutralize omicron and other SARS-CoV-2 variants. These antibodies target areas of the virus spike protein that remain essentially unchanged as the viruses mutate. By identifying the targets of these “broadly neutralizing” antibodies on the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
EurekAlert

Global study finds metabolic syndrome increased risk of acute respiratory distress syndrome, death in patients hospitalized with COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. ― Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 who had a combination of high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, or other conditions associated with metabolic syndrome were at much higher risk of acute respiratory distress syndrome and death, according to an international study published in JAMA Network Open. The risk for...
ROCHESTER, MN

