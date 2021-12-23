ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Dominant Alpha variant evolved to evade our innate immune system

EurekAlert
 5 days ago

The SARS-CoV-2 Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant mutated to evade our ‘innate immune system’, helping establish it as the world’s first ‘Variant of Concern’, finds a new study led by researchers at UCL and the Quantitative Biosciences Institute, University of California San Francisco. Published in Nature,...

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
d1softballnews.com

Omicron variant, the five mild symptoms reported

Mild symptoms, sometimes similar to those of a cold. The Omicron variant spreads, the infections increase. Many subjects, however, appear to show a mild covid form, especially when compared to that caused by the Delta variant. In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have also reported an increase in cases of influenza: the risk of confusing symptoms, therefore, increases and a tampon becomes decisive in establishing the cause and distinguishing SARS-CoV- 2 from viruses that can cause other seasonal viruses.
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innate Immune System#University College London#Innate Immunity#Immune Cells#Nature
deseret.com

The omicron variant may have developed in immunocompromised people, expert says

The omicron variant is becoming the most dominant coronavirus strain in the entire world — and now scientists are trying to figure out why it developed. Scientists in South Africa have started to investigate the “highly plausible hypothesis” that COVID-19 variants — like the omicron variant — got their start in people who were infected by COVID-19 but had immune systems weakened by other medical issues, such as untreated HIV, according to BBC News.
SCIENCE
HeraldNet

Best Immunity Boosters – Top Immune System Supplements That Work

“Your body’s immune system protects you from illness, disease, and infection”. Good health depends on a strong immune system. While some people naturally have a strong immune system, others follow a healthy lifestyle and eat foods that boost their natural immunity. On the contrary, many people seem to have low immune function due to various reasons. There could be a variety of reasons for this, such as poor eating habits, medical problems, and unhealthy lifestyles.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
EurekAlert

Eight substances added to 15th Report on Carcinogens

NIH/National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. Eight substances have been added to the Report on Carcinogens, bringing the total list to 256 substances that are known, or reasonably anticipated, to cause cancer in humans. This is the 15th Report on Carcinogens, which is a cumulative report, mandated by Congress and prepared by the National Toxicology Program (NTP) for the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The release of this report coincides with the 50th Anniversary of the National Cancer Act of 1971, which initiated the nation’s war on cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Intrapleural nano-immunotherapy promotes innate and adaptive immune responses to enhance anti-PD-L1 therapy for malignant pleural effusion

Malignant pleural effusion (MPE) is indicative of terminal malignancy with a uniformly fatal prognosis. Often, two distinct compartments of tumour microenvironment, the effusion and disseminated pleural tumours, co-exist in the pleural cavity, presenting a major challenge for therapeutic interventions and drug delivery. Clinical evidence suggests that MPE comprises abundant tumour-associated myeloid cells with the tumour-promoting phenotype, impairing antitumour immunity. Here we developed a liposomal nanoparticle loaded with cyclic dinucleotide (LNP-CDN) for targeted activation of stimulators of interferon genes signalling in macrophages and dendritic cells and showed that, on intrapleural administration, they induce drastic changes in the transcriptional landscape in MPE, mitigating the immune cold MPE in both effusion and pleural tumours. Moreover, combination immunotherapy with blockade of programmed death ligand 1 potently reduced MPE volume and inhibited tumour growth not only in the pleural cavity but also in the lung parenchyma, conferring significantly prolonged survival of MPE-bearing mice. Furthermore, the LNP-CDN-induced immunological effects were also observed with clinical MPE samples, suggesting the potential of intrapleural LNP-CDN for clinical MPE immunotherapy.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

How the immune system builds long-term memory

Experts in Japan have identified a fundamental part of the immune system's long-term memory, providing a useful new detail in the pursuit to design better vaccines for diseases, ranging from COVID-19 to malaria. The research, published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine, reveals a new role for the enzyme TBK1 in deciding the fate of immune system memory B cells.
SCIENCE
Scientist

Omicron Appears to Evade Vaccines Better Than Other Variants

Two dozes of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine provided just 33 percent protection against infection during a surge in infections in South Africa that is dominated by the new Omicron variant, according to preliminary analyses announced today (December 14) at a press briefing by Discovery Health (South Africa’s largest private health insurer) and the South African Medical Research Council. This compares with 80 percent protection before Omicron’s emergence.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EurekAlert

Covid-19 infections in nursing homes: Simulation model for optimal prevention and vaccination strategies

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, residents of nursing homes have been particularly at risk. The spatial proximity to each other favours local transmission chains, and old age combined with pre-existing conditions can lead to severe courses of disease and an increased mortality rate. Political leaders and agencies responded with far-reaching measures, such as bans on visits or restricted community activities. By strictly isolating the homes, the virus was intended to be “locked out”, so to speak. “But at the same time, that meant ‘locking people in’,” says Jana Lasser, a complexity researcher at the Institute of Interactive Systems and Data Science at Graz University of Technology (TU Graz) and working at CSH Vienna until March 2021. Through her grandparents, Lasser herself experienced how tense the situation in nursing homes was, especially at the beginning of the pandemic, but also how the lack of social contacts endangers the physical and mental health of older people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox35orlando.com

Omicron variant is milder but better at evading vaccines, South African data indicates

JOHANNESBURG - The omicron variant appears to cause less severe disease than previous versions of the coronavirus, and the Pfizer vaccine seems to offer less defense against infection from it but still good protection from hospitalization, according to an analysis of data from South Africa, where the new variant is driving a surge in infections.
HEALTH
EurekAlert

Researchers lay groundwork for potential dog-allergy vaccine

There have been many research efforts describing the nature and progression of dog allergies, but there have been very few applied studies that use this information to try to cure people of dog allergies entirely by artificially inducing immune tolerance. But researchers have now for the first time identified candidates for those parts of the molecules that make up dog allergens that could give us precisely that: a ”dog allergy vaccine.”
ANIMALS
New Scientist

How did the omicron coronavirus variant evolve to be so dangerous?

We don’t know for sure where or how the omicron variant of the coronavirus acquired such an extensive and dangerous set of mutations before beginning to spread like wildfire around the world, and we may never know. It most likely evolved in a single immunocompromised individual, possibly someone who is HIV positive living somewhere in southern Africa who wasn’t receiving effective treatment, but there is no direct evidence for this.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

What makes an mRNA vaccine so effective against severe COVID-19?

The first two vaccines created with mRNA vaccine technology — the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines — are arguably two of the most effective COVID vaccines developed to date. In clinical trials, both were more than 90% effective at preventing symptomatic infection, easily surpassing the 50% threshold the Food and Drug Administration had set for COVID-19 vaccines to be considered for emergency use authorization.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Omicron ‘largely evades immunity from past infection or two vaccine doses’

The study also found no evidence of Omicron having lower severity than Delta. Omicron largely evades immunity from past coronavirus infection or two vaccine doses, and boosters are key to mitigating the impact of the variant, new research suggests. The risk of reinfection with Omicron is 5.4 times greater than...
HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Myocarditis And Covid 19 Vaccine: New Link Revealed By Study

There’s been a lot of fuss regarding the novel covid 19 vaccines and myocarditis. Now, it seems that more evidence is revealed by a brand new study and you can check out more details below. The study’s abstract begins by noting the following:. “autopsy findings of a 22-year-old...
MEDICAL SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy