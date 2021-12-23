ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

COVID-19 infection detected in deer in 6 Ohio locations

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Scientists have detected infection by at least three variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 in free-ranging white-tailed deer in six northeast Ohio locations, the research team has reported. Previous research led by the U.S. Department of Agriculture had shown evidence of antibodies in wild...

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
Scientists find COVID-19 in 35% of deer sampled in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Scientists have found three variants of COVID-19 within deer in Ohio, according to a study published Thursday. According to a news release from Ohio State University, researchers took swab samples from hundreds of free-ranging white-tailed deer in nine locations across Northeast Ohio. Of the 360 deer...
Northeast Ohio’s deer catching COVID-19, study says

CLEVELAND, Ohio — White-tailed deer across Northeast Ohio are contracting COVID-19, according to a study that tested hundreds of deer. According to a news release from Ohio State University, researchers tested 360 deer between January and March in nine different locations across the area. In six of the locations deer tested positive, and 129 (35.8%) had the virus.
Do at-home COVID-19 tests detect omicron?

At-home rapid COVID-19 tests are getting harder to find leading up to the Christmas holiday. Adding to the confusion, new preliminary information that suggests some rapid tests may not be able to detect the omicron variant, Dr. Anthony Fauci said last week. Northwestern University experts say this: Stay calm, test...
COVID-19 situation in Ohio “serious”

COLUMBUS – A rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has been described as a “serious situation” by the state’s top health official. “Today, we’re continuing to see very high COVID-19 cases and very high rates of hospitalization,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health during a briefing on Dec. 16.
Covid-19 infections in nursing homes: Simulation model for optimal prevention and vaccination strategies

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, residents of nursing homes have been particularly at risk. The spatial proximity to each other favours local transmission chains, and old age combined with pre-existing conditions can lead to severe courses of disease and an increased mortality rate. Political leaders and agencies responded with far-reaching measures, such as bans on visits or restricted community activities. By strictly isolating the homes, the virus was intended to be “locked out”, so to speak. “But at the same time, that meant ‘locking people in’,” says Jana Lasser, a complexity researcher at the Institute of Interactive Systems and Data Science at Graz University of Technology (TU Graz) and working at CSH Vienna until March 2021. Through her grandparents, Lasser herself experienced how tense the situation in nursing homes was, especially at the beginning of the pandemic, but also how the lack of social contacts endangers the physical and mental health of older people.
New technology to detect COVID-19 variants

LAREDO, Texas – The City of Laredo Health Department acquired new technology, Ion Torrent Genexus Integrated Sequencer, a New Generation Sequencer (NGS) that will help detect new variants and mutations in viruses like SARS-CoV-2. The (NGS) is capable of classifying substantial volumes of DNA in parallel. The sequencer is able to successfully detect any pathogen – bacteria, fungal and virus– making it relevant in several medical laboratory disciplines. In short, the new sequencing technology can read and assess an array of DNA data in an efficient matter. In addition, this new technology provides an advanced workflow improving the reproducibility of results and increasing the efficiency of the work done by our laboratory.
RNA-Based Breath Test Detects COVID-19

In a new study in The Journal of Molecular Diagnostics, published by Elsevier, investigators report on the design and testing of a breathalyzer, known as the Bubbler, that relies on viral RNA detection to diagnose SARS-CoV-2. Its name is derived from the bubbling sound that occurs when the patient exhales into the device.
SARS-CoV-2 goes ‘underground’ to spread from cell to cell

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The virus that causes COVID-19 has adopted some stealth moves to stay alive and kicking, and one secret to its success is hiding from the immune system by spreading through cell-to-cell transmission, a new study has found. Cell culture experiments showed that SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19,...
Covid-19 Omicron variant detected in Burlington wastewater

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Wastewater Testing Program in Burlington has detected a very limited presence of Omicron mutations Friday. Wastewater testing identifies mutations in the virus that are unique to each of the variants. The results from wastewater testing are considered "not conclusive." "I think it is important that...
Can You Catch COVID-19 from Deer?

As if we needed something else to worry about as we close out the second year of living with COVID-19. News reports are showing up regularly warning that a lot of whitetail deer have COVID and so we now need to take precautions in the woods. Deer are pretty good at socially distancing from us despite our best efforts to get closer. In the last two years, nationwide participation in hunting and other outdoor pursuits has increased tremendously as people found they can escape the confines of quarantine and mask mandates by fleeing to the woods and waters.
Immune memory less durable after severe COVID-19, study suggests

SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 23, 2021) — Infection-fighting B cells retain better memory of the coronavirus spike protein in University Hospital patients who recover from less-severe cases of COVID-19 than in those recovering from severe COVID-19, a new study suggests. Findings by scientists from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio were published Wednesday (Dec. 22) in the journal PLOS ONE.
