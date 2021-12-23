ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

New study adds more evidence for Omicron immune evasion

EurekAlert
 5 days ago

A new study from Columbia researchers, in collaboration with scientists at the University of Hong Kong, adds more evidence that the omicron variant can evade the immune protection conferred by vaccines and natural infection and suggests the need for new vaccines and treatments that anticipate how the virus may soon...

www.eurekalert.org

spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Unexpected pain being reported as a common symptom

The list of new and surprising side effects that are being experienced upon infection by the Omicron variant has been getting longer by the day. And with the new coronavirus strain parading around as a common cold, it has become even more crucial to be aware of the possible side effects that are being observed by professionals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
deseret.com

The omicron variant may have developed in immunocompromised people, expert says

The omicron variant is becoming the most dominant coronavirus strain in the entire world — and now scientists are trying to figure out why it developed. Scientists in South Africa have started to investigate the “highly plausible hypothesis” that COVID-19 variants — like the omicron variant — got their start in people who were infected by COVID-19 but had immune systems weakened by other medical issues, such as untreated HIV, according to BBC News.
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

“Super Immunity” Developed By Those With Breakthrough Infections According To New Study

As per a recent study, breakthrough infections boost immune responses against strains of the virus that develops Covid-19. A breakthrough infection elicits a significant immune reaction toward the Delta strain, according to a research released in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). The results, headed by Oregon Health...
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Eight substances added to 15th Report on Carcinogens

NIH/National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. Eight substances have been added to the Report on Carcinogens, bringing the total list to 256 substances that are known, or reasonably anticipated, to cause cancer in humans. This is the 15th Report on Carcinogens, which is a cumulative report, mandated by Congress and prepared by the National Toxicology Program (NTP) for the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The release of this report coincides with the 50th Anniversary of the National Cancer Act of 1971, which initiated the nation’s war on cancer.
CANCER
healththoroughfare.com

Myocarditis And Covid 19 Vaccine: New Link Revealed By Study

There’s been a lot of fuss regarding the novel covid 19 vaccines and myocarditis. Now, it seems that more evidence is revealed by a brand new study and you can check out more details below. The study’s abstract begins by noting the following:. “autopsy findings of a 22-year-old...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Covid-19 infections in nursing homes: Simulation model for optimal prevention and vaccination strategies

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, residents of nursing homes have been particularly at risk. The spatial proximity to each other favours local transmission chains, and old age combined with pre-existing conditions can lead to severe courses of disease and an increased mortality rate. Political leaders and agencies responded with far-reaching measures, such as bans on visits or restricted community activities. By strictly isolating the homes, the virus was intended to be “locked out”, so to speak. “But at the same time, that meant ‘locking people in’,” says Jana Lasser, a complexity researcher at the Institute of Interactive Systems and Data Science at Graz University of Technology (TU Graz) and working at CSH Vienna until March 2021. Through her grandparents, Lasser herself experienced how tense the situation in nursing homes was, especially at the beginning of the pandemic, but also how the lack of social contacts endangers the physical and mental health of older people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
blackchronicle.com

Studies suggest omicron COVID variant more mild, contagious: Updates

A disorienting torrent of new information about the omicron coronavirus variant continues to flow as Americans finalize their holiday plans — traditions that once again will have profound public health consequences. Some news appears ominous, including a new projection suggesting about half of the nation can expect to catch...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New evidence that boosters may be crucial in protecting against omicron

As the world faces an impending wave of COVID cases due to omicron, scientists are racing to assess vaccine efficacy against the new variant. In a new study, Rockefeller scientists report on their comprehensive analysis of omicron's resistance to antibodies, offering insights about the levels of immunity current vaccines may provide.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Cancer risk across mammals

We tend to talk about cancer as a human disease. While it is true that cancer seriously affects our species, we can no longer disregard the fact that other animals face this disease, just like us. Not just our pets, but wild animals too. Nonetheless, to what extent are animals...
CANCER
World Economic Forum

Omicron: evidence shows previous immunity less effective against new variant

New research suggests the Omicron variant is associated with an increased ability to evade immunity from prior infection. This finding has important implications for public health planning, particularly in countries with high rates of immunity from prior infection. The ability of the virus to potentially evade natural immunity is the...
SCIENCE
kion546.com

Studies add to evidence Omicron sneaks past vaccines but may cause milder disease

South African researchers added new details Tuesday to what’s known about the Omicron variant of coronavirus, confirming that vaccines provide less protection against the new strain but also saying they still see indications that Omicron causes milder symptoms than previous variants. There seems to be little doubt that Omicron...
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Study Concludes: Omicron More Resistant To Vaccines, But Less Severe Symptoms

There has been a lot of fuss all over the world regarding the efficiency of covid vaccines against the novel variant of the coronavirus called Omicron. People have also been wondering just how bad the symptomatology of this novel variant is, but experts have been highlighting that there are only mild symptoms involved.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Estimating the strength of selection for new COVID-19 variants

LOS ALAMOS, N.M., December 22— As the discovery of the new omicron variant illustrates, new COVID-19 variants will continue to regularly emerge. In an effort to make sense of these new variants, scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory have developed methods to quantify how much more or less transmissible they are, which could have far-reaching implications for public health in terms of COVID-19 risk and the vaccination levels required to obtain herd immunity.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Strange DNA structures may drive cancer development

LA JOLLA, CA—Scientists at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) have uncovered how loss of TET enzymes can lead to B cell lymphoma. Their research, published in Nature Immunology, could potentially open opportunities for designing drug treatment strategies to target malignant cells in many cancers. The new research...
CANCER

