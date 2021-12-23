ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Police Investigating Homicide

Coral Springs, Florida
Coral Springs, Florida
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lagzO_0dUowxFB00

Coral Springs, FL – On Thursday, December 23, 2021, at approximately 12:33 p.m., the Coral Springs Police Department received a 9-1-1 call about a shooting in the area of 5700 NW 48th Court.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a vehicle with one female occupant in the driver’s seat suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite immediate medical treatment, the driver succumbed to her injuries on scene and was pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as Sara Trost, 40, of Parkland, FL.

Coral Springs Police Department detectives conducted an immediate investigation and detained an individual in connection with the shooting. At this time there are no additional suspects being sought, nor is there a threat to the community.

Crimes Against Persons Unit (CAPS) are actively investigating the incident and encourages anyone with information regarding the shooting incident to contact Detective Brian Koenig at 954-346-1229 or BKoenig@coralsprings.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coral Springs, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Coral Springs, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, FL
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
The Hill

Fauci on Fox's Jesse Watters: He 'should be fired on the spot'

Anthony Fauci , the nation's leading infectious disease doctor, is calling for the firing of a prominent host on Fox News following comments the host made suggesting activists ambush Fauci and go for a rhetorical "kill shot" to his credibility. At an event for the conservative grassroots organization Turning Point...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#5700 Nw 48th Court
The Hill

Biden preaches concern, not panic on omicron

President Biden on Tuesday sought to strike a balance between reassuring Americans about the coming wave of omicron infections, but also to once again try to persuade the public to take precautions. During remarks at the White House, Biden outlined a plan to increase testing, speed up the vaccination campaign...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

AP sources: NHL to withdraw from Olympics after COVID surge

The NHL is not sending players to the Beijing Olympics over concerns that the pandemic will disrupt the league’s ability to complete a full season. Two people with direct knowledge of discussions told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the league informed the NHL Players’ Association it was exercising its right to withdraw from the Beijing Games because there was a material disruption to the season.
NHL
Coral Springs, Florida

Coral Springs, Florida

22
Followers
102
Post
373
Views
ABOUT

Coral Springs, officially the City of Coral Springs, is a city in Broward County, Florida, United States, approximately 20 miles (32 km) northwest of Fort Lauderdale. As of the 2010 United States Census, the city had a population of 121,096. It is a principal city of the Miami metropolitan area, which was home to an estimated 6,012,331 people at the 2015 census.

Comments / 0

Community Policy