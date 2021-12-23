Police Investigating Homicide

Coral Springs, FL – On Thursday, December 23, 2021, at approximately 12:33 p.m., the Coral Springs Police Department received a 9-1-1 call about a shooting in the area of 5700 NW 48th Court.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a vehicle with one female occupant in the driver’s seat suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite immediate medical treatment, the driver succumbed to her injuries on scene and was pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as Sara Trost, 40, of Parkland, FL.

Coral Springs Police Department detectives conducted an immediate investigation and detained an individual in connection with the shooting. At this time there are no additional suspects being sought, nor is there a threat to the community.

Crimes Against Persons Unit (CAPS) are actively investigating the incident and encourages anyone with information regarding the shooting incident to contact Detective Brian Koenig at 954-346-1229 or BKoenig@coralsprings.org.