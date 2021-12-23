ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

COVID-19 testing, case rates, social contact among college students

EurekAlert
 5 days ago

What The Study Did: An examination of the associations between COVID-19 testing, case rates and social contact at 18 Connecticut colleges and universities suggests that with available vaccines and highly transmissible SARS-CoV-2 variants, colleges and universities should continue to test residential students and use...

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
captimes.com

MMSD surpasses 1,000 COVID cases among students, staff this year

The Madison Metropolitan School District set its semester high for COVID-19 cases and close contacts among students and staff over the past week for the second week in a row. According to the district’s public case count, updated each Wednesday, 142 students and staff tested positive from Dec. 8-15, with 963 identified as close contacts. Both are above the records of 130 and 706 set the previous week.
DANE COUNTY, WI
EurekAlert

Analysis of COVID-19 vaccine type, adverse effects following vaccination

What The Study Did: Among nearly 20,000 adults who received a COVID-19 vaccination, serious adverse effects were rare in an online study of adults with a smartphone or internet access who completed daily, weekly and monthly surveys on health and COVID-19-related events. Authors: Alexis L. Beatty, M.D., M.A.S., of the...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Education
State
Connecticut State
New Haven, CT
Coronavirus
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
New Haven, CT
Education
Berkeley Beacon

Emerson reports 27 new positive COVID-19 tests on Wednesday; 49 active cases among community members

Emerson reported 27 new positive COVID-19 tests on Wednesday, the same day college officials announced 49 active cases amongst the Emerson community. The unprecedented surge comes as statewide cases have skyrocketed to levels not seen since last winter–when almost no Massachusetts residents were vaccinated against COVID-19. Also on Wednesday, the Boston Public Health Commission announced that the Omicron variant of the virus had been detected in three “young adults” in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

COVID-19 cluster reported among graduate students

University affiliates announced a surge in COVID-19 cases among graduate students in the past week in an email to the Hopkins community on Dec. 17. Despite this, the administrators affirmed that Hopkins will not be changing its current COVID-19 prevention protocols in their email. “We continue to see no evidence...
COLLEGES
pncguam.com

GDOE finds no student or employee COVID-19 cases

On Tuesday, December 14, 2021, the Guam Department of Education reported zero (0) confirmed student cases and zero (0) confirmed employee cases. GDOE has resumed its daily report of new COVID-19 positive cases for GDOE students who are enrolled in the face-to-face model of learning and who have attended classes during the time in which they have been confirmed positive by DPHSS.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Conflict Of Interest#Covid 19 Testing#Jama Network Open#The Jama Network#Journal Jama Network#Eurekalert
whcuradio.com

Ithaca College seeing spike in student cases, low numbers among staff

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — COVID-19 among staff and faculty at Ithaca College remain low, as more student cases are being reported daily. There are four active cases among employees, while 160 students are currently COVID positive. On Wednesday, Ithaca College upgraded to an Orange alert. In-person final exams have continued but all social gatherings on campus are currently not allowed.
ITHACA, NY
EurekAlert

Estimated vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection

What The Study Did: This analysis of 1.2 million symptomatic adults who were tested for COVID-19 at a pharmacy between May and August of this year found that unvaccinated individuals were more likely to be infected with SARSCoV-2 than vaccinated adults. Authors: Sreekanth K. Chaguturu, M.D., of CVS Health in...
WOONSOCKET, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
pharmacytimes.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Rates Among Individuals With HIV Vary By Geography

Immunocompromised individuals are at a higher risk of developing severe symptoms and dying from COVID-19. The overall global COVID-19 vaccination rate among individuals living with HIV is approximately 55%, with rates varying significantly by geography, according to a study published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases. Immunocompromised individuals are at a higher risk of developing severe symptoms and dying from COVID-19, making vaccination in this population critical.
SCIENCE
oberlinreview.org

Insufficient College COVID-19 Testing Causes Students to Turn to Community Resources

This semester, some students have turned to COVID-19 testing resources offered by Oberlin community providers rather than the College. As a result, community providers such as the Oberlin Public Library have struggled with the increased demand. However, the College maintains that its testing protocols and facilities are adequate and meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
OBERLIN, OH
EurekAlert

Boston University School of Public Health professor joins nationwide reporting venture to reveal COVID’s hidden deaths

Dr. Andrew Stokes, assistant professor of global health, is providing mortality data and modeling to the Documenting COVID-19 project and Muckrock in a collaboration that aims to identify the scope of underreported COVID-19 deaths in US counties. As the United States’ official COVID-19 death toll surpasses 805,000, a Boston University...
COLLEGES
cbslocal.com

COVID-19 Cases Spike In Chicago And Beyond As CDC Changes Quarantine Guidelines; CPS Wants Students To Take COVID Tests Before Returning

CHICAGO (CBS) — COVID-19 cases are surging across Illinois and the nation, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new rules for quarantine. The CDC announced Monday that it is shortening the recommended times people should isolate when they have tested positive for Covid-19 from 10 days to five days if they don’t have symptoms.
EurekAlert

Covid-19 infections in nursing homes: Simulation model for optimal prevention and vaccination strategies

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, residents of nursing homes have been particularly at risk. The spatial proximity to each other favours local transmission chains, and old age combined with pre-existing conditions can lead to severe courses of disease and an increased mortality rate. Political leaders and agencies responded with far-reaching measures, such as bans on visits or restricted community activities. By strictly isolating the homes, the virus was intended to be “locked out”, so to speak. “But at the same time, that meant ‘locking people in’,” says Jana Lasser, a complexity researcher at the Institute of Interactive Systems and Data Science at Graz University of Technology (TU Graz) and working at CSH Vienna until March 2021. Through her grandparents, Lasser herself experienced how tense the situation in nursing homes was, especially at the beginning of the pandemic, but also how the lack of social contacts endangers the physical and mental health of older people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scotteblog.com

Howard County Public School System reports more than 3,700 students in quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test or as a close contact

The Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) is providing quarantine numbers every Wednesday by 11 AM. Here is the latest information reported:. As of Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, there are 3712 students and 132 staff members in quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test or as a close contact. These numbers will be updated every Wednesday by 11 AM.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy