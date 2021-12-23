ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee wide receiver announces 2022 return

By Dan Harralson
 3 days ago
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman announced he will return to Tennessee in 2022.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound redshirt junior announced his decision Thursday.

“I will be returning for my 2022 senior season in Knoxville,” Tillman said on Twitter.

He totaled 57 receptions for 931 yards and nine touchdowns during the 2021 regular season. Since 2018, Tillman has recorded 65 receptions for 1,055 yards and 11 touchdowns at Tennessee.

Tennessee (7-5, 4-4 SEC) will play in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Purdue (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten).

The contest will take place Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. EST and ESPN will televise the matchup.

IN THIS ARTICLE
