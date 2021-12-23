Do You Use Placido Benavides Drive?

Feeling paranoid on the road when a big truck passes you?. Well, you are not alone. There is an actual name for it, it's called ochophobia and it means the fear of other vehicles. But what about when the vehicle that passes you is hauling heavy metals or logs? Our minds really wander as a whole list of bad things that could happen cross our thoughts as we slow down or change lanes.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO