Williams Grove's stream locomotive

What the world needs now is more lists; or better still, a list of lists. Here are my favourite Top 10s this year. Thank you to all the contributors who make this silliness possible; I am merely the curator.Inversions of Well-Known Phrases1. Trouble Over Bridgwater. Album by Half Man Half Biscuit.2. “Greater love hath no man than this, than to lay down his friends for his life.” Jeremy Thorpe on Harold Macmillan’s cabinet reshuffle of 1962.3. “Hollywood goes to Frankie.” Acton Gazette headline when a cinema bar called Hollywood Greats became a club called Frankie’s.4. “Don’t you know who I...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO