Williams Grove's stream locomotive

It’s one thing to research and write about history. That part is fun and interesting. I derive a lot of meaning from it. But equally important are those rare opportunities to become fully immersed in history – to experience firsthand something...
What the world needs now is more lists; or better still, a list of lists. Here are my favourite Top 10s this year. Thank you to all the contributors who make this silliness possible; I am merely the curator.Inversions of Well-Known Phrases1. Trouble Over Bridgwater. Album by Half Man Half Biscuit.2. “Greater love hath no man than this, than to lay down his friends for his life.” Jeremy Thorpe on Harold Macmillan’s cabinet reshuffle of 1962.3. “Hollywood goes to Frankie.” Acton Gazette headline when a cinema bar called Hollywood Greats became a club called Frankie’s.4. “Don’t you know who I...
Pubs, bars and clubs are set to be allowed to stay open later to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee in June.Ministers have launched a consultation on extended licensing hours for venues serving alcohol in England and Wales, from 11pm to 1am for three evenings between 2 and 4 June.The late drinking will form part of a four-day bank holiday weekend, stretching from Thursday to Sunday, which has already been announced to mark the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne.The commemorative weekend will include nationwide street parties, a service of thanksgiving, and a “platinum pageant” and concert, as...
Editor’s note: the King William’s College quiz has appeared in the Guardian since 1951. These days, the quiz is no longer sat formally; instead it is sent to the schoolchildren and their families to tackle over the Christmas holiday. In other words, you are allowed to Google! However, the questions are constructed to make that a less than straightforward strategy. Good luck!
A man armed with a crossbow who broke into Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II is spending Christmas, has been arrested and detained for mental health treatment, police said Sunday.
"Security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings," said a statement from London's Metropolitan Police.
"Following a search of the man, a crossbow was recovered," it added.
The incident happened as the Queen spent a low-key Christmas Day at Windsor Castle, west of London, with her eldest son and heir to the throne Prince Charles and his wife Camilla.
