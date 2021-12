If you have lived in Oklahoma City for any period of time, you probably are well aware of the importance Tinker Air Force Base is to the community. As the state’s largest single-site employer with a workforce of around 26,000 people, Tinker continues to generate a huge economic impact to the region. In addition to Tinker, there are also numerous aerospace contractors and subcontractors throughout the metro providing services to Tinker and other federal agencies as well as many other aviation and aerospace companies producing goods and services for the commercial market.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 5 DAYS AGO