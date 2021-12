Fewer than one in five adults in San Joaquin County has a bachelor’s degree. That compares with more than one in three Californians. The stark divide is a familiar story. Some people, we know, are much more likely to enroll in college and to finish it than others. If you’re Black or Hispanic, live in a poor neighborhood, or would be the first in your family to go to college your likelihood of earning a degree is lower than your white and wealthier peers. Barely more than one in 10 — 13 percent — of Hispanic state residents has a four-year degree. For Black Californians, just over one in four do.

