Boris Johnson bypassing the media with private vanity photographers, David Cameron suggests

By Tony Diver,
Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoris Johnson has hired private vanity photographers to “bypass” the media, David Cameron has suggested, as he said the Prime Minister “gets away with things mere mortals can't”. The former prime minister said that while he had always tried to appear in the media to...

www.telegraph.co.uk

The Independent

Boris Johnson faces decision on Covid restrictions for new year

Boris Johnson faces a crunch decision on Monday on whether to trigger new coronavirus restrictions to prevent a renewed wave of Omicron infections around the new year.The prime minister will be briefed by chief medical officer Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance on the latest data on infections, hospitalisations and deaths for the first time in three days, after a break for Christmas.A crucial issue will be whether daily hospital admissions have breached 400 in the hotspot of London – a number that is thought to be an informal threshold for further action.Mr Johnson has promised...
The Independent

Boris Johnson set for crunch data briefing ahead of decision over Covid rules

Boris Johnson is due to be presented with the latest Covid data on Monday as he weighs up whether to impose fresh restrictions on England to stem the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.New measures have already come into force in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland but ministers have so far swerved dictating new rules to those in England, instead hoping warnings would encourage people to self-police their own behaviour and cut down on social contacts.The Prime Minister is expected to be briefed by Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty – who is reportedly likely to receive...
The Independent

Boris Johnson has followed Covid rules ‘in his personal life’, says sister Rachel

Boris Johnson’s sister has claimed he followed all Covid rules “in his personal life” since the beginning of the pandemic.The prime minister has been under huge pressure following claims of social gatherings held at Downing Street, Conservative HQ and government departments while strict curbs were in place last year.Defending her brother, columnist and commentator Rachel Johnson said he had “dotted every ‘i’ and he crossed every ‘t’” when it came to restrictions with his own family.“Because he is my brother I have had to see him over the course of lockdown and I have to say every time I’ve...
The Independent

How will Boris Johnson govern his unruly cabinet?

Can Boris Johnson fix his fractured cabinet? According to reports, only four of his cabinet colleagues backed any of the three options for new anti-Omicron measures the prime minister presented to them during their unusually long (more than two hours) and disharmonious session. Those who sided with the prime minister...
BBC

Hotelier accuses Boris Johnson of 'scaring' customers

A hotelier has accused Boris Johnson of "scaring" customers away after he warned the UK faces an "Omicron tidal wave". Tina Goldfinch, who runs Smiths Hotel in Weston-super-Mare, revealed many customers were staying away after the prime minister's announcement. She has closed the hotel for the past two weeks because...
Telegraph

Boris Johnson’s travails may not be over

If Boris Johnson was chastened by the revolt of 99 Tory backbenchers the previous evening, he did not show it during the final Prime Minister’s Questions of the year. In a combative riposte, he remained adamant that the Plan B measures imposed on the country with the help of the Labour Party were a proportionate and necessary response to the rapid spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
The Independent

Boris Johnson to give Covid announcement at 5pm today

Prime minister Boris Johnson will hold a Downing Street press conference at 5pm today alongside chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and NHS director Dr Nikki Kanani. The announcement comes as data released on Wednesday showed that omicron is now the dominant Covid-19 variant in London and is rapidly spreading across the country. Watch this evening's COVID-19 press conference live on our channels from 5pm. pic.twitter.com/H0cDRrueNo— UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) December 15, 2021At the same time as the conference, minister for levelling up Michael Gove will be chairing an emergency Cobra meeting with the devolved administrations at 5:15pm. Mr...
The Independent

Boris Johnson denies introducing ‘lockdown by stealth’

Boris Johnson has denied introducing a lockdown by "stealth" after warning people to think carefully before socialising over Christmas.Speaking on a visit to a vaccine site in Ramsgate the prime minister said the government's approach was different to last year – when closures were enforced.It comes after hospitality industry figures criticised the government for effectively telling people to stay away while offering no government support for their flagging businesses.Asked whether he was introducing a lockdown by stealth, Mr Johnson told reporters: "No – because what we're saying is, this is very different from last year. "Because what we have is...
BBC

We are not cancelling stuff, says Boris Johnson

The protection given by Covid vaccines and testing means Christmas will be "very different" to last year, says the prime minister. Speaking at a vaccine site in Kent, Boris Johnson added: "We are not locking stuff down."
The New Yorker

Boris Johnson’s Christmas from Hell

What did you get for Secret Santa this year? Boris Johnson, the U.K.’s Prime Minister, got a series of nasty surprises, all of them worse than a lump of coal. Last week, a damning video from last year, in which aides joked about a party held at Downing Street while the country was in deep lockdown, went viral, sending Johnson into a tailspin of denials and apologies. In the clip, which was first uncovered by ITV News, Allegra Stratton, then Johnson’s press secretary, takes questions from colleagues at a mock press conference. (They were practicing for a briefing that never took place.) Stratton, looking professional in a sharp black blazer, stands at a podium flanked by Union Jack flags. “I’ve just seen reports on Twitter that there was a Downing Street Christmas party on Friday night,” Ed Oldfield, a special adviser to the Prime Minister, says. “Do you recognize those reports?”
Foreign Policy

From ‘Partygate’ to a Possible Leadership Challenge for Boris Johnson

For much of his political career, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been known as an electoral wizard. His uncanny talent for appealing to people who wouldn’t normally vote Conservative made him mayor of London, a left-wing heartland, in 2008, and later propelled him to a landslide victory and the prime minister’s job in the general election of 2019 with a Tory surge in traditional Labour constituencies.
Gazette

Boris Johnson confirms first omicron death in UK

Britain's prime minister confirmed the United Kingdom's first death from the omicron variant Monday morning and warned of an increase in infections as case numbers continue to spike. Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters at a clinic that the country needs to recognize the speed at which the virus has...
The Guardian

Boris Johnson teeters on edge of favour with Tory MPs

Boris Johnson has long been considered a king of comebacks. And some Tory MPs hope he’ll continue that streak by managing to rescue himself from plummeting poll ratings in the wake of a string of Downing Street parties in defiance of Covid laws. The prime minister had tangled himself...
The Independent

Tucker Carlson says catching Covid ‘emasculated’ Boris Johnson – a day before PM welcomes latest child

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday tore into Boris Johnson who he claimed was “weakened, emasculated and feminised” as a man after contracting Covid-19 infection.Carlson was interviewing British politician Nigel Farage when the question of the British prime minister’s governance cropped up.Without citing any scientific evidence, the Fox News host suggested that Mr Johnson has been permanently weakened after catching Covid-19.After weeks of underestimating the virulency of the coronavirus, Mr Johnson contracted Covid and was admitted to intensive care in April 2020.“So somebody who knows him told me, and I’d be interested in getting your take on this,...
The Independent

‘Ludicrous’ not to bring in more Covid restrictions, hospital doctors tell Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has been warned by hospital doctors that it would be “ludicrous” not to tighten restrictions in England in response to the rise of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.The prime minister will be presented with the latest Covid data on Monday as he weighs up whether to impose fresh curbs before New Year to stem the spread of the new strain.The trade union for hospital doctors has urged him to bring in further measures now – including limits on household mixing and table service only in pubs and restaurants – to stop the NHS being overwhelmed.Dr Paul Donaldson, general...
PUBLIC HEALTH

