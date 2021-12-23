Boris Johnson bypassing the media with private vanity photographers, David Cameron suggests

What did you get for Secret Santa this year? Boris Johnson, the U.K.’s Prime Minister, got a series of nasty surprises, all of them worse than a lump of coal. Last week, a damning video from last year, in which aides joked about a party held at Downing Street while the country was in deep lockdown, went viral, sending Johnson into a tailspin of denials and apologies. In the clip, which was first uncovered by ITV News, Allegra Stratton, then Johnson’s press secretary, takes questions from colleagues at a mock press conference. (They were practicing for a briefing that never took place.) Stratton, looking professional in a sharp black blazer, stands at a podium flanked by Union Jack flags. “I’ve just seen reports on Twitter that there was a Downing Street Christmas party on Friday night,” Ed Oldfield, a special adviser to the Prime Minister, says. “Do you recognize those reports?”

