ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Music icon Dionne Warwick to perform pregame on Sunday

By Raiders Public Relations
Raiders
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENDERSON, Nev. – Fans are encouraged to be inside Allegiant Stadium by 12:15 p.m. PDT on Sunday to ensure not missing any of music icon Dionne Warwick's pregame performance. Warwick is a longtime Raiders fan and performed the National Anthem for the Silver & Black in 1991. "I believe the one...

www.raiders.com

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Legendary Motown singer Wanda Young dead at 78

Wanda Young, singer in the Motown doo-wop girl group The Marvelettes, died earlier this month outside of Detroit. Young, 78, died Dec. 15 of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, her daughter Meta Ventress told The New York Times Saturday. Young replaced another singer in the Michigan group when Motown...
MUSIC
voiceofalexandria.com

Dionne Warwick felt Twitter 'needed a grown-up'

Dionne Warwick joined Twitter because she felt it "needed a grown up's presence". The 81-year-old singer has amassed over half a million followers on the social media platform and has developed a "wonderful" relationship with her younger fans as a result. She told Closer US: "I thought maybe a grown-up's...
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Dogepalooza Announces New 2022 Date, Cuts Ticket Prices And Sponsors Dionne Warwick's Birthday Event

The team behind a festival celebrating the cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and its motto of “Do Only Good Everyday” joined Benzinga Monday on a Twitter Spaces to share more details of its upcoming 2022 event. The Spaces also included appearances by legendary singer Dionne Warwick and TV and personal fitness personality Brooke Burke.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
BET

Dionne Warwick’s 81st Birthday Celebration To Be Streamed Next Week

Dionne Warwick celebrated her 81st birthday on Sunday (Dec.12), and fans can stream her party next week. According to KGBO, the shindig was held at personality Brooke Burke’s Malibu residence and included celebrities like Mike Tyson, actress Roma Downey, and producer Mark Burnett. The streaming of her party will...
CELEBRITIES
wedr.com

Dionne Warwick to perform on 'The Masked Singer' Tournament of Roses float

Dionne Warwick will perform on the first-ever The Masked Singer float on New Year's Day. The legendary artist will be joined by her son, Damon Elliott, aka Nomad, on the float at the 133rd annual Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California. The parade will air January 1 at 11 a.m. ET on several networks. Check local listings.
PASADENA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Mathis
Person
Dionne Warwick
Person
Criss Angel
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Barry Gibb
newsdakota.com

Award-winning Artist Greg Hager Performing Sunday in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – While his music is shared worldwide, Greg Hager says he continues to stay true to himself and his North Dakota roots. Hager is a song writer and accomplished musician, offering original songs with a fresh authentic Western flair. He has recorded and released nine CD’s of 100% original music. Five of his albums are “positive” Western-styled country songs, one Christmas album bringing joy to the holidays, and two albums of Country Gospel music that bring the “Good News” to song. His ninth is an EP in Japanese.
JAMESTOWN, ND
thatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Janet Jackson Reflects on Her Iconic Music Videos

As legends go, few can rival the impact made by Janet Jackson. Indeed, for almost five decades, the diva has dazzled with music and visuals that have changed the Pop culture landscape forever. In a special feature for Allure, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer sat down to reflect...
CELEBRITIES
jammin1057.com

10 of DMX’s Most Iconic Music Videos Ranked

Rapper DMX, born Earl Simmons, was a hip-hop icon known for his distinctive rough yet poetic voice. The Mount Vernon native hit the scene with his breakout album It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot in 1998 with the notorious hit “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem.” The icon passed in April of 2021, devastating his fans.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Raiders#Pro Football Hall Of Fame#American Football#British Royal Family#The Kind Music Academy#Www Dionnewarwick Live#African American#Solid Gold#The Rockford Files#Texas Ranger#Goodwill#Un
akronschools.com

Our Holiday Musical Performance

Thank you Ms. Hohman and the other teachers for creating an awesome performance with our fourth and fifth graders! Click the link to enjoy the performance.
ENTERTAINMENT
Tufts Daily

Melt delivers electric performance at Brighton Music Hall

On Dec. 10, senior Veronica Stewart-Frommer returned to a city and people she calls her home. As the lead singer for Melt and a current Tufts student, Stewart-Frommer and her six bandmates performed past Friday at Brighton Music Hall, a venue packed to see the group on their last leg of their first headlining tour ever.
BRIGHTON, MA
Standard Democrat

The Harpers will perform at Christmas musical extravaganza

SIKESTON — The First Baptist Church will be hosting its annual Christmas musical extravaganza Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. The evening Christmas concert will feature solos by various members from the Sikeston community. The evening will also have music by the children and adult choir. The highlight will be...
SIKESTON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Herald Community Newspapers

Musical performances bring the joy back

Hewlett High School was the center of music for the Hewlett-Woodmere School District, with concerts for the elementary, middle and high school students and bringing excitement to the community in December. The music ensembles have been preparing for the concerts since the start of the school year in September. Students...
WOODMERE, NY
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy