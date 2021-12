A dazed England lost four wickets in a hostile late spell to leave them at 31-4 -- still trailing Australia by 51 runs -- and fighting to save their Ashes hopes after day two of a gripping third Test. It came after the visitors -- who must win in Melbourne -- were rocked by four positive Covid cases in their camp, although no players were among them. Australia had been all out for 267, earning an 82-run lead on England's first-innings 185 on an MCG pitch that was still offering plenty for the bowlers. Marcus Harris top-scored with a battling 76 against a dangerous English attack led by veteran Jimmy Anderson, who was at his fearsome best with 4-33 off 23 overs.

SPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO