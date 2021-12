The North American Aerospace Defense Command is tracking Santa Claus on his global journey for the 66th consecutive year. NORAD started monitoring Santa around 4 a.m. as he departed the North Pole for his first stop in the South Pacific before heading to visit every continent on Earth. They say their fighter pilots will rendezvous with Santa around 10 p.m. to welcome and escort him safely through North American airspace.

