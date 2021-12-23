ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Podcast: Why Bill Belichick is overly conservative with Patriots offense – and why that won't change

By Henry McKenna
 3 days ago
The New England Patriots are built to win with their defense and their rushing attack. That’s Bill Belichick’s plan and he’s sticking to it.

Though quarterback Mac Jones has been impressive so far, he has his limitations and it’s unclear how much better he’ll get this year. Give him another offseason? It’s likely he’ll continue on an upward trajectory — perhaps on an exponential pattern of growth. But this year? It feels like his steps forward are slow and steady.

So Belichick is going to continue with the recipe for success for the rest of the 2021 season. He’s going to avoid fourth-down conversions. He’s going to avoid asking Jones to win games for the Patriots — protecting the rookie from the pressure (and the blame).

We dive into Belichick’s conservative in-game decision-making in this week’s Patriots Wire podcast. We also cover the loss to the Indianapolis Colts and the upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills — a massive contest on Sunday.

Will the Patriots win on Sunday? Hit us up in the comments.

Comments / 2

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

