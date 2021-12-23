ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

6 bold predictions for the Patriots' matchup against the Bills

By Henry McKenna
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eTfUP_0dUorBQI00

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills have a massive matchup on Sunday in the AFC East. The winner won’t clinch the division but they will control their fate in the division. So the stakes are enormous.

The Patriots beat the Bills, 14-10, in their first matchup in Week 13. But it was an unusual game, with snow and strong winds. It completely changed the complexion of the kicking and passing game; the Patriots threw just three times. So it’s hard to make many predictions about this game based on that one. Still, let’s dive into six bold predictions for Week 16 as the Patriots.

Follow the Patriots Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts Spotify Google Podcasts

1

The Patriots run the ball 30 times and pass it 20 times

New England should be more balanced than it was in the first matchup during a blizzard with wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour. Mac Jones had no business throwing the football, especially not with the Patriots’ running backs moving the ball efficiently, even on 46 carries.

I’m not sure the Patriots will run 46 times and throw three times in Week 16, with the weather set to be dry, clear and around 40 degrees. That said, I do think they’ll lean on the running game to attack the weakness of the Bills’ defense. Buffalo seems ready for that, suggesting they think they can stop the Patriots rushing offense. But we saw they had issues stopping Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris in Week 13. Jones will throw the ball — but the Patriots will go back to the basics. They’ll ground and pound.

2

No Patriots pass-catcher will have more than 50 yards

This should be a well-rounded passing attack, from Jakobi Meyers to Jonnu Smith to Hunter Henry to Brandon Bolden. New England may not have Kendrick Bourne (COVID-19/reserve), Nelson Agholor (head) or N’Keal Harry (head). But the Patriots have depth at tight end and running back to help carry the offense if they don’t have receivers.

So Jones will spread the ball around. And there probably won’t be many yards to go around.

3

Josh Allen commits two turnovers. Mac Jones commits none.

The Patriots and Bills have the top two defenses in the NFL. The Patriots will manage that by avoiding Jones, who might have some issues with that elite Bills defense. The Bills will completely disregard that and throw the ball repeatedly at the strength of New England’s defense: their secondary. Because of that, Bill Belichick will force Allen into costly mistakes. I think Allen has two turnovers and Jones, who should be razor-focused after a sloppy game in Week 15, plays smart, conservative ball-control offense.

4

CB Jalen Mills logs his first interception of the season

Mills hasn’t really been a ballhawk this year. That’s definitely a title reserved for J.C. Jackson, who has seven this season. But the Bills are likely to go after Mills in this game. Buffalo is going to throw a lot. And I think Mills will finally get that interception on an errant throw from Allen.

Call it a hunch. Call it a bold prediction. I’m putting it out there.

5

The Patriots convert zero fourth-down attempts

Even in a game where the Patriots were criticized for avoiding fourth-down attempts, they converted one. So this may not seem bold. But it is. If there’s one thing Bill Belichick is, it’s stubborn. In the face of incessant criticism about his conservative decision-making, he’s going to entrench himself deeper against the Bills. Belichick will trust his defense, trust his run game and avoid Jones. And that’ll mean avoiding fourth-down conversions.

6

The Bills rush for less than 90 yards

Buffalo has actually rushed for more than 100 yards per game over the last three weeks. That’s a major uptick for them, showing more commitment to running back Devin Singletary than at any point this season. Even with the Patriots’ run defense looking leaky, the Bills are going to go away from the run, especially if the Patriots start to put up points. So the Bills stay under 90 yards and they go all-out in letting Allen fire the ball around the field.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Christmas Photo Of Mac Jones, Girlfriend Went Viral

On Sunday afternoon, Mac Jones and the New England Patriots fell to the Buffalo Bills in a tough divisional contest. Buffalo exacted its revenge on the Patriots following New England’s impressive win in Buffalo just a few weeks ago. With the win, the Bills vaulted into first place in the NFC East – even though they have the same record.
NFL
NESN

Why Patriots-Bills Referees Reversed Late Hit Penalty Against Mac Jones

FOXBORO, Mass. — Referee Shawn Smith didn’t believe Jerry Hughes’ sideline takedown of Mac Jones warranted a penalty. After Jones’ New England Patriots lost to the Buffalo Bills 33-21 on Sunday at Gillette Stadium, Smith explained why his officiating team reversed its initial call of unnecessary roughness against Hughes.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
The Big Lead

Mac Jones Is Regressing Rapidly

The New England Patriots lost their hold on the AFC East on Sunday thanks to a 33-21 home loss to the Buffalo Bills. While the entire team struggled, rookie quarterback Mac Jones had the worst game of his career. The man who led the Pats to seven wins in a row earlier this season, has regressed rapidly over the last few weeks.
NFL
The Big Lead

Stefon Diggs Scores Touchdown, Tells Bills Fans to Shut the F Up (Or Something Even More Crude]

The Buffalo Bills were in Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots in Week 16. The Bills took a 17-7 lead in the second qaurter as Stefon Diggs scored on a touchdown pass from Josh Allen. To celebrate Diggs ran over to the crowd, singled out a few Patriots fans by pointing and saying, "you, you, you, you," and then yelled "shut the f--k up!" (Or see update below.)
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New England Patriots#Patriots Wire Podcast#Spotify
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen ruthlessly taunted Patriots fans

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs both had big games against the New England Patriots on Sunday, and the Buffalo Bills stars let the home fans hear about it. Diggs caught a touchdown to put the Bills up 17-7 late in the second quarter. He celebrated by pointing at several different Patriots fans and telling one to “shut the f— up.” TV cameras picked up on the audio. You can see the clip below, but beware that it contains inappropriate language:
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Patriots' Josh McDaniels Eyed for HC Role by Owners for Mac Jones' Season

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is reportedly "garnering head coaching consideration once again," according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. His work with rookie quarterback Mac Jones this season has been "getting attention among owners mulling a potential coaching search." Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has "told...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

What Josh Allen, Other Bills Reportedly Yelled About Patriots After Big Win

The Bills were fired up after beating the Patriots on Sunday, and for good reason. Buffalo dominated in all three phases, leaving Gillette Stadium with a 33-21 victory and the top spot in the AFC East standings. The Bills now control their own destiny in the division, while New England is left fighting for wild-card seeding.
NFL
NBC Sports

Colts' comments about Mac Jones reveal how teams view Pats rookie

Mac Jones has far exceeded expectations for the New England Patriots this season. But he's still a rookie. The Indianapolis Colts seemed eager to capitalize on Jones' inexperience in Week 15. A few days before the game, Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke said Indy's plan was to make New England "one-dimensional" and force Jones to beat them through the air.
NFL
tdalabamamag.com

The NFL world reacts to Mac Jones’ performance against the Buffalo Bills

After rattling off seven wins in a row, the New England Patriots are now losers of two straight following Sundays 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills. It was a difficult game for the Patriots offense once again as quarterback Mac Jones threw two more interceptions after throwing a pair against the Colts last week.
NFL
NBC Sports

Mac Jones gave his o-linemen quite the unique Christmas gift

Mac Jones made a big investment in his offensive linemen this holiday season, it appears. New England Patriots interior lineman Ted Karras revealed Friday that Jones hooked his blockers up with a "big haul" of Christmas gifts that made the rest of the locker room jealous. So, what did that...
NFL
NESN

Devin McCourty Offers Blunt Assessment After Patriots’ Loss Vs. Bills

Patriots safety Devin McCourty sounded like he was searching for answers after New England was dealt a convincing 33-21 loss against the now division-leading Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. It marked the second straight loss for the Patriots. New England now sits as the sixth seed in the AFC. “I...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

56K+
Followers
106K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy