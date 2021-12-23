ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TriNet Group (TNET) Acquires Zenefits

 5 days ago

TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Zenefits, a People Operations platform purpose-built for SMBs, from Francisco Partners,...

The Press

TriNet Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Zenefits

DUBLIN, Calif., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet, a leading provider of human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Zenefits, a People Operations platform purpose-built for SMBs, from Francisco Partners, a leading global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology businesses. Details of the stock and cash transaction were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Reliance Global Group (RELI) to Acquire Medigap Health Insurance Company for $19.6M in Cash and Stock

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI; RELIW), which combines AI and cloud-based technologies with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Medigap Health Insurance Company ("Medigap") in an asset purchase transaction. The acquisition is expected to close during the first quarter of 2022, and is subject to customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Huron Consulting Group (HURN) to Acquire Healthcare Predictive Analytics Company Perception Health

Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Perception Health Inc., a healthcare predictive analytics company focused on bringing data sources together to illuminate opportunities for improved clinical and business decision-making. Huron's deep healthcare expertise, technology and analytics capabilities combined with Perception Health's analytics, predictive models and data platform will strengthen the firm's ability to help providers uncover patterns of care to lower costs, improve patient outcomes and deliver a better healthcare experience.
BUSINESS
HPCwire

atNorth Acquired by Partners Group

Dec. 21, 2021 — atNorth, a Nordic colocation data center solutions provider, announced today that the company is to be acquired by Partners Group, a global private markets firm, acting on behalf of its clients. The acquisition aligns with atNorth’s strategy to accelerate its presence and operations across the Nordic region.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) Acquires ResortSuite

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS), a leading provider of next generation SaaS software solutions, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ResortSuite, a Canada-based fully integrated property management solution provider focused on the complex multi-amenity and resort market. This acquisition creates the opportunity to bring next generation SaaS solutions to ResortSuite customers who have been served well by a trusted partner for more than twenty years. With unparalleled experience and commitment to the hospitality industry and innovation driven roadmaps and expertise, this combination will enable revenue synergies and delivery of world class integrated hotel property management and contactless capabilities to the global hospitality industry.
SOFTWARE
StreetInsider.com

﻿﻿Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) Acquires Ambrose Equipment

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) ("Alta") today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Ambrose Equipment, LLC., a privately held equipment distributor and the Northeast's premier asphalt equipment dealer for more than 33 years, with locations in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. The acquisition expands Alta's construction equipment footprint to 39 locations in 10 states.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Accenture (ACN) Intends to Acquire AFD.TECH

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has announced its intent to acquire AFD.TECH, an independent network services company specializing in network engineering, operations and business services. Financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Workiva (WK) Acquires AuditNet

Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) today announced it has acquired global audit content and services provider, AuditNet®. The acquisition comes on the heels of Workiva being named a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) Platforms Q3 2021 Report, and showcases Workiva's investment in and commitment to the future transformation of audit. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

FTI Consulting (FCN) Acquires BOLD

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire BOLD, a leading restructuring, transactions, digital and transformation advisory firm in the Netherlands. The acquisition is expected to close during the first quarter of 2022. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

NV5 Global (NVEE) Acquires Global Realty Services Group

NV5 Global, Inc. (the "Company" or "NV5") (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of compliance, technology, engineering, and environmental consulting solutions, announced today that it has acquired Global Realty Services Group LLC (GRS), a leader in real estate due diligence and transaction services providing property condition assessments, environmental assessments, and zoning services for real estate portfolio transactions. GRS is one of the fastest growing providers of due diligence services and serves commercial mortgage lenders, government-sponsored enterprise agencies, insurance companies, real estate investment trusts, and loan originators. NV5 acquired GRS in an all-cash transaction, and it will be immediately accretive to NV5's earnings.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (HLG) Announces Non-Binding Proposal to Acquire the Company at US$14.31/ADS

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (Nasdaq: HLG), an education and management services provider for primary, middle, and high schools in China, today announced that its board of directors (the "Board") received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter (the "Proposal"), dated December 23, 2021, from Mr. Hailiang Feng, the founder of the Company, to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares (the "Shares") of the Company, including Shares represented by American depositary shares (the "ADSs," each ADS representing sixteen ordinary shares), that are not already owned by Mr. Hailiang Feng and his affiliates (the "Buyer") for a purchase price of US$14.31 per ADS in cash (representing a premium of approximately 25% over the closing price of the Company's ADSs on December 22, 2021) (the "Proposed Transaction"). The Proposed Transaction, if completed, would result in the Company becoming a privately-held company owned by the Buyer, and the Company's ADSs would be delisted from the NASDAQ Stock Market. A copy of the Proposal is attached hereto as Exhibit A.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Wipro (WIT) to Acquire Edgile

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Austin, Texas headquartered Edgile, a transformational cybersecurity consulting provider that focuses on risk and compliance, information and cloud security, and digital identity.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Rockley Photonics (RKLY) Issues Business Update Following US Bureau of Industry and Security Action Relating to Its Joint Venture Partner

Rockley Photonics (NYSE: RKLY), a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, today announced its intention not to proceed, under current circumstances, with its data-communications-related technical sale to Hengtong Rockley Technology Co. Ltd., its joint venture ("the JV") with Jiangsu Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., Ltd. ("Hengtong"). As a result, Rockley issued an updated business outlook for full year 2021 and 2022. The decision not to proceed with the sale is due to the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) of the U.S. Department of Commerce placing Hengtong and certain of its affiliates on the BIS "Entity List" with an effective date of December 17, 2021, which means the U.S. Export Administration Regulations (EAR) prohibits companies from providing products and technologies to organizations on the "Entity List" without prior authorization. The Company is currently reviewing its relationship with the JV and will make appropriate decisions based on its findings.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Elis: Closing of the acquisition of Blesk InCare’s Textile activity in Russia

Closing of the acquisition of Blesk InCare's Textile activity in Russia. Saint-Cloud, December 28, 2021 – Elis, an international multi-service provider, offering textile, hygiene, and facility services solutions,...
BUSINESS
The Press

Revolve Capital Group (PRNewsfoto/Revolve Capital Group)

Chaz Guinn of Revolve Capital Group Delivers Emotional Speech Outlining His Career in Distressed Real Estate Investing. IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chaz Guinn, the CEO and Co-Founder of Revolve Capital Group, has been an industry leader in distressed real estate since 2008. He has built and developed multiple real estate firms that specialize in the purchasing, managing and selling of 1st lien non-performing and re-performing mortgage debt backed by single-family homes.
REAL ESTATE
StreetInsider.com

Genuine Parts (GPC) to Acquire Kaman Distribution Group for $1.3B Cash

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC), a leading distributor of automotive and industrial replacement parts, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which its wholly-owned subsidiary, Motion Industries, Inc. ("Motion") will acquire Kaman Distribution Group ("KDG") from private investment firm Littlejohn & Co., LLC. The acquisition is valued at a total purchase price of approximately $1.3 billion in cash. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 has expired.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

7 Amazing Dividend Stocks to Buy for Steady Income in 2022

Charting record highs, 2021 has been an outstanding year for the U.S. equity markets with a year-end rally propelling the indices to historic levels. Buoyed by an accelerated pace of immunization, solid fiscal stimulus packages, healthy labor market conditions, accommodative Federal Reserve stance and robust economic expansion, the outgoing year appears to be on cruise mode. Moreover, the domestic homebuilding market is taking off, while the increase in consumer spending suggests solid momentum for the overall economy.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

