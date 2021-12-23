Los Angeles Lakers' Trevor Ariza enters health and safety protocols

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers forward Trevor Ariza has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocol, according to the team.

Ariza is the Lakers’ fifth player to enter protocol, joining Avery Bradley, Malik Monk, Kent Bazemore and Austin Reaves. Head coach Frank Vogel is also in protocol. The roster is down to 12 available players for Thursday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Ariza has played in two games this season after returning from ankle surgery. He averaged 7.5 points and three rebounds in the two games. He has averaged 10.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game in his career.

The former second-round pick has spent time with the 10 organizations over 17 NBA seasons, including five with the Houston Rockets. This is his second stint with the Lakers; he played in Los Angeles from 2007 to 2009.