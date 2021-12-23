ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers' Trevor Ariza enters health and safety protocols

By Mike Mavredakis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EbHww_0dUoqk5O00
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers forward Trevor Ariza has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocol, according to the team.

Ariza is the Lakers’ fifth player to enter protocol, joining Avery Bradley, Malik Monk, Kent Bazemore and Austin Reaves. Head coach Frank Vogel is also in protocol. The roster is down to 12 available players for Thursday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Ariza has played in two games this season after returning from ankle surgery. He averaged 7.5 points and three rebounds in the two games. He has averaged 10.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game in his career.

The former second-round pick has spent time with the 10 organizations over 17 NBA seasons, including five with the Houston Rockets. This is his second stint with the Lakers; he played in Los Angeles from 2007 to 2009.

Comments / 0

Related
Lakers Daily

Bill Simmons provides compelling argument on why Anthony Davis is declining on Lakers

Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently offered his thoughts on the state of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. Simmons believes Davis is declining, and he explained why. “What’s weird is Davis’ career has gone in the wrong direction,” Simmons said. “… If your free-throw attempts are going down, your rebounds are going down, your field-goal percentage is going down, your points are going down, and you’re in your late 20s, that doesn’t make sense. You should be peaking in your late 20s. … I just think he has too much weight. I think he should have like a [Kevin] Garnett/[Tim] Duncan kind of a body versus it seems like he’s trying to become a center, and I don’t know if he can carry the weight.”
NBA
The Spun

LeBron James Sends Clear Message About Russell Westbrook Amid Losing Streak

Many pointed to Russell Westbrook’s struggles as a big reason why the Lakers lost to the KD and Kyrie-less Nets on Christmas Day. However, LeBron James came to the defense of the 14-year vet. Telling reporters that Westbrook’s effort was a big reason why LA was able to climb out of a 20-point hole and be in position to steal a home W.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Report: Lakers make decision on Isaiah Thomas

The Los Angeles Lakers will not sign guard Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Thomas reportedly has interest from other teams as he hits the market again. The Lakers recently signed Thomas as they try to navigate a tough season...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kent Bazemore
Person
Malik Monk
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Trevor Ariza
Person
Avery Bradley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kevin Durant officially out against Lakers on Christmas

Marc Stein: The Nets say Kevin Durant is OUT for tomorrow’s Christmas Game against the Lakers. What are you favorite KD shoes? @BigWos shares his with @J. Kyle Mann on #FullCourtFits. 👟: https://t.co/MGzZQdf8Sl pic.twitter.com/ymVLzBl8xg – 7:10 PM. Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM. James Harden will be back on Christmas...
NBA
NBC Sports

Darren Collison comes out of retirement with Lakers

Darren Collison, headed toward a lucrative new contract, surprisingly retired at age 31 a couple years ago. He reportedly considered coming back with the Lakers or Clippers last year, didn’t then said the talk was overhyped. Now, he’s actually returning. Lakers release:. The Los Angeles Lakers have signed...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Calls Out LeBron James After Comments On Lakers' Chemistry Issues: "The Whole League Is Battling This Whole Situation, Covid Protocols, Injuries."

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers can't catch a break this 2021/22 NBA season. The Californians have struggled to find their rhythm since the preseason after assembling a team full of offensive talent and experience. Well, that hasn't worked out for the Purple and Gold and a recent blowout...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Health And Safety#The San Antonio Spurs#The Houston Rockets
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players, including Russell Westbrook’s UCLA teammate

It’s finally happening: Darren Collison is a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. On Friday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Lakers announced two more signings via hardship exception as they continue to be depleted by the COVID-19 health and safety protocols: Collison and Stanley Johnson. According to Woj, the Lakers hope both players are available to play against the Brooklyn Nets on Christmas Day.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
AllLakers

Lakers: Could Anthony Davis Be on the Block Sooner Than Later?

Entering LeBron James' 19th season, more people have to be wondering how much more he has in the tank. Despite James approaching his 37th birthday, James is still very much the engine that keeps the Lakers going. Anthony Davis is still only in his 20s, and was considered to be...
NBA
ESPN

Los Angeles Lakers sign Darren Collison, Stanley Johnson to hardship deals

After a sudden retirement in 2019, guard Darren Collison is returning to the NBA on a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, the team announced Friday. Collison, who signed a hardship exemption, is expected to be in the lineup on Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets. He worked out for the Lakers recently at the team's practice facility, sources told ESPN.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: An Update On Avery Bradley

Veteran Los Angeles Lakers combo guard Avery Bradley cleared the NBA's COVID-19 protocols earlier today, along with Malik Monk. Unfortunately, that doesn't quite mean he's ready to suit up tonight for the injury-strapped Lakers' home game against the visiting Brooklyn Nets, LA's first in the newly-anointed Crypto.com Arena. Kyle Goon...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

56K+
Followers
106K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy