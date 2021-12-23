ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 3 days ago

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $1.03 to $73.79 a barrel...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Price Captures 50-Day EMA

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market rallied on Friday to capture the 50-day EMA. That is a very good sign and it looks as if we are ready to break out. That being said, we will have to see how this plays out due to the fact that there are a lot of questions as to whether or not the lockdowns are going to be an issue. At this point, it does not seem to be as big of an issue, so the question now is did we see the massive selloff due to fears of the omicron variant, or are there are concerns about slowing growth in general?
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Commodities Week Ahead: Oil, Gold In Final Risk-Vs.-Fear Battle Of 2021

If you trade, then congratulations for making it this far in a volatility-wracked year. With just a week left to 2021, the risk versus fear battle enters its final phase as oil bulls try to round the year out in the higher $70s (or $80, if possible) while gold longs work to reinforce the $1,800 berth they’ve clung to over the past week.
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Gold to oil ratio: Gold heading higher on rising energy prices

The gold to oil ratio is an important indicator of the global economy's health. Because gold and crude oil are both denominated in US dollars, they are strongly linked. That is because as the US dollar rises, commodities priced in USD fall, and vice versa. As the dollar drops, commodities generally go up.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petroleum#Crude Oil Prices#Heating Oil#Gas Prices
OilPrice.com

U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps Along With Crude Prices

The number of active drilling rigs in the United States last week rose by 7, bringing the total to 586 as oil prices remain relatively strong despite the fresh wave of Covid-19 cases brought by the new variant of the coronavirus. Last week’s count compared with a rig count rise...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

Crude Oil Price Regains Strength, US GDP Impresses

Crude oil price started a fresh increase from the $66.25 support zone. It broke a major bearish trend line with resistance near $69.50 on the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD. EUR/USD could gain pace if it breaks the 1.1350 resistance. The US GDP increased 2.3% in Q3 2021, more than the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD tumbles below 1.2850 as stocks and crude oil prices rise

Canadian dollar strengthens versus US dollar amid risk appetite. USD/CAD falls for the second day in a row, turns negative for the current week. The USD/CAD accelerated the decline during the American session as US stocks rose further and amid a rally in crude oil prices. The pair dropped to 1.2840, hitting the lowest level since Friday. It remains near the lows, under pressure.
MARKETS
investing.com

Oil Prices Up as U.S. Crude Stocks Decrease

Investing.com – Oil pieces have climbed after a decrease in U.S. crude stockpiles and higher equities pushed by economic data. Brent oil futures edged up 0.03% to $75.62 by 9:51 PM ET (2:51 AM GMT) and WTI futures were up 0.35% to $73.12. Last week, the Energy Information Administration...
STOCKS
DailyFx

Crude Oil Outlook:Will Omicron Continue to Hinder Oil Prices?

US Crude (WTI) breaks at the key psychological level of $70.00. Key levels of support and resistance continue to hold bulls and bears and bears at bay. Oil Prices have recently dwindled as the Omicron variant continues to affect demand. As global lockdowns continue to weigh on risk sentiment, rising...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Rise As API Confirms Crude Inventory Draw

This week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated the inventory draw for crude oil to be 3.670 million barrels. U.S. crude inventories have shed some 65 million barrels since the beginning of the year. Analyst expectations for the week were for a smaller draw of 2.633 million barrels for the...
TRAFFIC
marketpulse.com

Commodities and Cryptos: Oil rallies, Gold drifts, Bitcoin recovers

Crude prices are rebounding alongside as equities on optimism holiday travel will remain intact for most vaccinated individuals. Both the US and UK are not headed to lockdowns and that suggests the short-term outlook might not get completely derailed by the omicron variant. US daily coronavirus infections in the U.S....
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Commodities and Cryptos: Crude pares losses, Gold dips, Bitcoin remains choppy trade

Crude prices fell faster than risk appetite did after Senator Manchin said he won’t support President Biden’s “Build Back Better” legislation. The selling pressure was strong at the open as energy traders fixated on the rapid spread of the omicron coronavirus variant and more potential restrictions across Europe.
MARKETS
invezz.com

Crude oil price prediction: here’s what to expect in the new week

Crude oil price has been within a horizontal channel for two weeks. Analysts have maintained differing outlooks on the impact of Omicron on global oil demand. Heightened volatility is expected in the new week. Crude oil price ended the past week in the red. Heightened volatility will likely continue in...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

U.S. Gasoline And Crude Oil Prices Slide Before The Holidays

U.S. gasoline prices have fallen for the sixth week in a row, falling 2.9 cents from a week ago, according to a Gas Buddy report published Monday. A gallon of gasoline fell to $3.30 per gallon on Monday, Gas Buddy’s survey of more than 11 million gas stations showed.
TRAFFIC
DailyFx

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Omicron Fuels Weakness in Energy Markets

Growth concerns around the omicron variant are provoking a burn off in oil prices. A break of the November 4 low would put crude oil prices on a trajectory towards their year-long channel support, coming in closer to 71.00. According to the IG Client Sentiment Index, crude oil prices have...
TRAFFIC
actionforex.com

Commodities Outlook: What Does 2022 Hold for Gold and Oil as Virus Still Lingers?

In 2021, optimism about the global economic recovery pressured gold to retreat from its 2020 highs but remain comfortably above its pre-pandemic levels. Next year, in an environment of higher interest rates, rising bond yields and a stronger US dollar, bullion’s prospects seem ominous. On the other hand, growth commodities like oil and industrial metals, whose fortunes are heavily dependent on global economic performance have appreciated in the current year. If the world continues to make progress in keeping the Covid-19 pandemic under control, strong demand will probably boost cyclical commodities further.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Commodities and Cryptos: Oil slumps on dollar and virus worries, Gold shines, Bitcoin lower

Crude prices were lower on both a strong dollar and as omicron concerns grow as the current virus surge will likely lead to some Americans to cancel holiday travel plans. Covid news may continue to be a drag for oil prices for the rest of the year, but prospects of $100 oil at some point next year will lead to some buying on every critical support level.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Why U.S. oil production hasn’t rebounded along with crude prices

Oil prices have rallied back to their per-pandemic levels and then some, but U.S. crude production has yet to fully rebound, as coronavirus variants wreck havoc on the outlook for economic activity and energy demand. “Higher oil prices should encourage more drilling,” said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS...
TRAFFIC
Seeking Alpha

Crude oil crosscurrents - what's driving prices

Importantly, demand fears are emerging from the world's largest importer of crude oil, as China battles Omicron with travel restrictions. At the same time, Iran negotiations are ongoing, and could risk increased oil supply medium-term, though European negotiators have indicating little progress has been made on the Plan of Action (JPCOA).
ENERGY INDUSTRY

