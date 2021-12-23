New York State Sets Another New Daily COVID-19 Case Record
New York State has set another new daily COVID-19 case record. Governor Kathy Hochul's Office announced Thursday that the state had 38,835 new...chautauquatoday.com
New York State has set another new daily COVID-19 case record. Governor Kathy Hochul's Office announced Thursday that the state had 38,835 new...chautauquatoday.com
So…all the vaccinated people are testing positive? Or more people are getting tested due to travel and holidays. The fear mongering is out of control.
It's because we keep closing down. Just give it up and let nature take its course. Sorry but herd immunity will not happen with these shots.
Comments / 10