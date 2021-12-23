ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldplay will release its final album as a band in 2025

The Hill
 4 days ago
  • Martin made the announcement in an interview with BBC Radio 2.
  • The band first came together in 1997, putting out nine studio albums over the last 25 years.
  • Coldplay just put out it’s latest album, “Music of the Spheres,” and is about to embark on a national tour.

Coldplay, one of the most recognized bands on the planet, has announced they will be releasing their last studio album in 2025.

“Well I know I can tell you, our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that I think we will only tour. Maybe we'll do some collaborative things, but the Coldplay catalog, as it were, finishes then,” Coldplay frontman Chris Martin said In an interview with BBC Radio 2.

That’s significant news for the band that’s been together for nearly 25 years, first coming together in 1997 after Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion and Martin met at University College, London. The band went on to put out their first studio album “Parachutes” in 2000.

Since then, they’ve released nine studio albums and collaborated with a slew of different artists, from Beyonce, BTS and The Chainsmokers. Every single album has gone No. 1, selling more than 100 million copies.

Coldplay is about to hit the road on their first tour in several years, called the Music of the Spheres for their latest album.

The British band has earned seven Grammy awards and has had 13 songs land on Billboard’s number one hits list and 24 songs on Billboard’s top 10 hits list.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hill

