ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Ex-Minnesota Police Officer GUILTY Of Manslaughter

By Bromo
SuperTalk 1270
SuperTalk 1270
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

More and more police shootings are viewed on body cameras, giving so many people the immediate evidence they need to make up their own minds that they are guilty. This horrible incident happened in a matter of seconds back on April 11, of this year. Brooklyn Center, Minnesota was the site...

supertalk1270.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Pregnant librarian killed after pulling gun on motorcyclist in road rage row

A pregnant librarian was killed after she allegedly pulled a gun on a motorcyclist in a road rage row in Florida.Sara Nicole Morales, 35, was shot dead by Andrew Derr during a confrontation outside her home in Orange City on 20 November.The incident began when Ms Morales allegedly intentionally hit Mr Derr’s motorcycle with her car on North Volusia Avenue and fled the scene, the Orange City Police Department said in a news release.Mr Derr and a witness called police and followed Ms Morales to an intersection where they demanded she stop to await officers’ arrival.When she refused to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox4news.com

Dallas police officer fires gun after kicking in door of apartment

DALLAS - Dallas police released body camera from an incident where an officer immediately fired a gun while responding to a report of a squatter in an Oak Lawn apartment. Dallas police say the manager of an apartment building on Rawlins Street called 911 twice about squatters inside a vacant apartment.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Daily Voice

Details Released In Ambush Of Baltimore Officer, Separate Homicide

Details in the ambush of a Baltimore officer and a separate homicide have been released by FoxBaltimore.com. Units responding to reports of a Pennington Avenue crash found officer Keona Holley with gunshot wounds to her head, hand and leg around 1:30 a.m. last Thursday, and shell casings in a parking pad across the street, the outlet says citing court documents.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Kim Potter verdict: Ex-officer found guilty on both manslaughter charges over shooting of Daunte Wright

Kim Potter has been found guilty of both manslaughter charges over the shooting of Daunte Wright.The Brooklyn Center police officer of 26 years was convicted on Thursday of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter in Hennepin County Courthouse after she shot and killed Wright, 20, a Black man, during a traffic stop in Minnesota on 11 April.She faces up to 25 years in prison and will be sentenced by the judge on 18 February.A huge crowd outside the courtroom erupted in cheers as the verdict was read out, with Wright’s brother Damik telling supporters “we’ve waited a long time” and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Accuse Suspect Of Getting Combative With Officers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff KISKI TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Coraopolis man faces charges after allegedly taking money from a home in Kiski Township, threatening officers and then fighting with them. Kiski Police accuse Michael Hungerford of taking $10 from a home on Florida Avenue and of repeatedly calling the police station, making threats while intoxicated yesterday afternoon. A short time later, police say he showed up at the station and got combative with officers in the lobby. He faces a long list of charges and allegedly attacked an officer while being taken into the Armstrong County Jail.
CORAOPOLIS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Brooklyn#Ex Minnesota#Cnn Com
CBS Chicago

Man Facing Attempted Murder Charges After Firing Gun At Police Officers In University Village

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A University Village man who shot at police Friday night was charged with attempted murder, authorities said. Nokomis Lee Jefferson, 29, is facing several charges including felony attempted murder and felony possession of a weapon after firing a gun at police officers who approached him and another man who were brandishing guns in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street, according to Chicago Police. The officers returned fire in the incident, wounding Jefferson, who was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The second offender fled on foot and was taken into custody. No officers were injured in the incident but the officers were both taken to an area hospital for observation and two weapons were recovered on the scene. The incident is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and the officers involved were put on routine administrative duties for 30 days. Jefferson is set to appear in bond court Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
International Business Times

Disabled Man Raped, Stabbed To Death By Friends; Body Burned: Police

A disabled man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, whose burnt body was found by his family on a pile of garbage last week, was smothered and stabbed to death by his friends, police said. The victim, identified as Sachin, was out partying with his friends Vivek, Ravi, Saurabh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Shine My Crown

Chicago Woman Killed By Her Police Officer Boyfriend After Confronting Him With Cheating Claims

A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
CHICAGO, IL
SuperTalk 1270

Could You Forgive A Baby Killer? Fargo Woman Sentenced

The killer of a 15-month baby in Fargo was sentenced just last Monday and it's still on my mind. This is such a tragic story, a family friend becomes involved in a parent's worst nightmare. Giving your trust to a friend to watch and care for your little baby, Meka is sometimes hard to do. It's tough for the parents to take some time for themselves and not worry every minute if their child is ok.
FARGO, ND
Shropshire Star

Sri Lankan policeman fatally shoots four fellow officers

The shooting occurred on Friday night inside a police station. A policeman has killed four fellow officers and wounded three others in a shooting incident in Sri Lanka, a police spokesman said. The shooting occurred on Friday night inside a police station in the small town of Thirukkovil in eastern...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WREG

Woman indicted for shooting, killing husband at party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family party turned deadly after police say a woman shot and killed her husband this year in September. Evanny Ricchay Littlejohn, 37, was indicted on first-degree murder after she and her husband got into an argument, according to Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich. The incident occurred on the 4800 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
SuperTalk 1270

SuperTalk 1270

Mandan, ND
185
Followers
401
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

Super Talk 1270 has the best news coverage for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy