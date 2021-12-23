ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Phytosurgence Fervor Blush Balm Review & Swatches

temptalia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhytosurgence Fervor Skin Spark Blush Balm ($17.07 for 0.14 oz.) is a deep pink with warmer undertones and what seemed like a cooler overtone, as it sheered out and looked warmer on my arm but looked pinker and not quite as coral-like when applied to my cheeks. It had a natural...

www.temptalia.com

Comments / 0

Related
thezoereport.com

My New Go-To Foundation Makes My Uneven Skin Texture Look So Smooth

Like navigating the jeans I feel my absolute best in (they're a wide-leg style from Reformation, BTW) or my favorite workout shoes (looking at you, Adidas’ Ultraboost), finding a foundation for uneven skin texture came with a lot of trial and error. As a teenager, I would apply layers upon layers of any full-coverage foundation I could get my hands on (usually Estée Lauder’s beloved Double Wear). But over the years, I’ve discovered a few gems that are a bit lighter on my skin, while also giving it a subtle glow.
SKIN CARE
latest-hairstyles.com

10 Best Winter Hair Colors for Ladies Over 70

Winter hair colors for women over 70 are fun, modern shades that suit the cool, cozy weather. Having this fresh hair transformation is sure to carry out a youthful radiance in you. These winter colors don’t always mean cool tones. Choose whatever suits your personality, lifestyle, and certainly, your skin...
HAIR CARE
temptalia.com

Giorgio Armani Romanza & Androgino Lip Power Lipsticks Reviews & Swatches

Giorgio Armani Romanza (102) Lip Power Satin Lipstick ($38.00 for 0.11 oz.) is a light-medium peach with moderate, warm undertones and a pearly sheen. It had semi-sheer color coverage that was buildable to medium pigmentation with two layers. The texture was lightly creamy, smooth, and comfortable to apply but prone...
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

ILNP Heirloom, Juliette, On the Rocks, Caesar Nail Polishes Reviews & Swatches

ILNP Heirloom Ultra Metallic Nail Polish ($10.00 for 0.4 oz.) is a smoky taupe with a slightly lighter, warmer taupe base and fine flakes of holographic sparkle and silver sparkles throughout. The consistency was smooth, fluid, and distributed all of the shimmer/sparkle evenly, so I didn’t have issues getting an even layer with each coat. The sparkles were finer than some of the other Ultra Metallic shades in the range, but it was still a very sparkling, dimensional shade with decent shine on its own.
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blush
temptalia.com

Give Me Glow Matte Pressed Shadows Reviews & Swatches (Part 4 of 4)

Give Me Glow Dark as my Soul Matte Pressed Shadow ($7.00 for 0.105 oz.) is a medium-dark brown with muted, warmer olive undertones and a matte finish. It was intensely pigmented with a smooth, substantial texture that was dense but not overly firm. It applied evenly to bare skin and blended out without too much effort. This shade stayed on nicely for eight hours before showing signs of fading.
MAKEUP
Elite Daily

The Best Shampoos For Wavy Hair

Everyone has their own unique set of concerns when it comes to developing a routine for their hair type. And for people with wavy hair, those concerns tend to focus on keeping their hair moisturized without making it feel greasy or weighed down. Regardless of what you're trying to achieve with your wavy hair, though, the first step in keeping it healthy and prepped for styling will always lie with your shampoo. The best shampoos for wavy hair are typically sulfate-free, meaning they don't contain any harsh cleansing agents that can strip away the moisture your hair needs. You'll also want to look for shampoos made with nourishing ingredients that can help restore said moisture, such as glycerin, hydrolyzed silks and proteins, and plant-derived oils.
HAIR CARE
temptalia.com

Mented Cosmetics Vacay Bronzer Review & Swatches

Mented Cosmetics Vacay Bronzer ($22.00 for 0.35 oz.) is a medium-dark, reddish-brown with a matte finish. It had semi-opaque, buildable pigmentation with a soft, lightly powdery texture that seemed finely-milled but also a little drier as a powder. It was easiest to apply and blend out over a lightly-set, more...
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

ColourPop Flute Punch Super Shock Highlighter Reviews & Swatches

ColourPop Flute Punch Super Shock Cheek (Highlighter) ($8.00 for 0.15 oz.) is a soft, rosy peach base with lighter, yellowy gold shimmer throughout that tended to dominate (the base color seemed to get lost on my skin tone). The texture was smooth, moderately emollient, and blendable without being prone to...
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
Place
Sydney
goodhousekeeping.com

10 Best Hair Glosses & Glazes to Refresh Your Color at Home

Maintaining fresh hair color is no easy feat. Unfortunately, that glossy, vibrant shade that you leave the salon with — or DIY at home — won't last forever, or sometimes, even more than a few weeks. But your future doesn't have to involve dull, brassy hair. Enter hair glosses and glazes, the answer to all of your shade fade problems. These color-enhancing treatments are available at both the salon and for at-home use, as long as you have the best products on the market.
HAIR CARE
temptalia.com

Giorgio Armani Peach (5) Fluid Sheer Review & Swatches

Giorgio Armani Peach (5) Fluid Sheer Glow Enhancer Highlighter ($44.00 for 0.61 oz.) is a light coral with moderate, warm undertones and fine, golden shimmer. It had sheer coverage in “one layer,” but it naturally spread out quite readily, so it was almost translucent in practice. I could just barely see a tint of pink-coral on my skin, and it didn’t build up much beyond that, so it may have even less visible tinting on deeper skin tones.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

MAC x Keith Haring Viva Glam Lipsticks Reviews & Swatches

It was richly pigmented with coverage that went on evenly and stayed on well for over six hours. The product left a stain behind and felt slightly hydrating over time. See all of this year's holiday products rated from best of worst! Plus, our gift guides!. The downside to the...
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

ColourPop On a Whimsy Eyeshadow Palette Review & Swatches

ColourPop On a Whimsy 12-Pan Pressed Shadow Palette ($18.00 for 0.42 oz.) is a new, limited edition more neutral color story with pops of green and aqua–but it was predominantly a muted, warmer-toned set of neutral eyeshadows. The palette included seven matte shades and five shimmer shades. The quality was in line with ColourPop’s eyeshadow formula: pigmented, blendable, and longer-wearing with a few shades having some powderiness/light fallout.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Rosewood #1

Clarins Rosewood #1 is a very warm-toned, medium pink with a satin finish. It is an eyeshadow that is permanent in these palettes: Rosewood (02), and Rosewood (02). Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Explore Temptalia. Best of Holiday 2021. See all of...
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

ColourPop Pop a Cork, Fizzy with It, Sippy Sippy Lux Glosses Reviews & Swatches

ColourPop Pop a Cork Lux Gloss ($8.00 for 0.16 oz.) is a very pale, yellowy-gold tinted gloss base with flecks of iridescent sparkle throughout. It had just a smattering of shimmer/sparkle, so it yielded a lot of high-shine and some twinkle but wasn’t as impactful as other shimmery glosses might be (which may be just what you’re looking for!).
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Glaminatrix Lustre, Grace, Peri-twinkle, Rose, Ballet Foiled Eyeshadows Reviews & Swatches

Glaminatrix Lustre Foiled Pressed Pigment ($8.04 for 0.064 oz.) has a bright, pinky-lavender base with strong, warm undertones and duochrome sparkle that shifted from blue to violet. It had mostly opaque color coverage that applied evenly to bare skin and blended out well with only a touch of fallout. The texture was soft, lightly emollient but more loosely-pressed in the pan. It lasted nicely for eight and a half hours before fading noticeably.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Lisa Eldridge Liquid Lurex Eyeshadow Swatches

Lisa Eldridge Liquid Lurex Eyeshadow is a new liquid eyeshadow formula available in five shades. They are more metallic and high-shine when applied at high coverage and have a more sparkling effect when applied sheer. Here are swatches!. See all of this year's holiday products rated from best of worst!...
MAKEUP
Byrdie

TikTok's Favorite Designer Lip Balm Is Almost Too Pretty to Use

Everyone has those products that simply feel too pretty to use—or at least too pretty to use all the time. They're usually beautifully packaged, decadently formulated, and probably stunningly expensive, and I have a few myself. While the rest of my daily makeup gets tossed around with indifference, my "pretty products" get to live in my good makeup bag, wiped down with newborn tenderness and only to be used on the most special of occasions. The crown jewel of all pretty products? The Tom Ford Soleil Balm Frost Lip Balm ($58), a shimmering rose gold balm that's become the talk of TikTok thanks to its magic-wand-like appearance.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
temptalia.com

Clionadh Ohm Highlighter Review & Swatches

Clionadh Ohm Powder Highlighter ($12.50 for 0.21 oz.) has a transparent base with iridescent pearl that reflected brighter, light-medium pink with subtle cool undertones paired with a smooth, metallic sheen. The consistency was soft, a little powdery in the pan but did not appear powdery on my skin. The coverage...
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

ColourPop Los Feliz & On Film Blotted Lip Reviews & Swatches

ColourPop Los Feliz Blotted Lip (2021) ($8.00 for 0.06 oz.) is a medium-dark peach with warm, more orange-leaning undertones and a matte finish. It had sheer to semi-sheer color coverage, which did not build up beyond that. The texture was denser in the tube, but it glided comfortably across my lips as it had a velvety feel to it (though no “creaminess” as it felt and looked matte from the get-go). It didn’t catch on lip texture, though it wasn’t the most flattering to my lips (didn’t blur at all!). It wore well for two and a half hours and was non-drying.
MAKEUP

Comments / 0

Community Policy