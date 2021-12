(WFRV) – Doctors from Aurora Baycare Medical Center are saying that vaccinations make all the difference when fighting COVID-19. According to hospital officials, they took a sampling of about 430 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and here’s what they found. Based on current statistics, only 8% of patients in Aurora Hospitals in Wisconsin and Illinois are breakthrough cases, which means they have received their two vaccines plus a booster shot. The overwhelming majority, 74% of patients, that are severely ill are those not vaccinated and 18% are partially vaccinated or need a booster shot.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO