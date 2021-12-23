ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Washburn recognizes students’ success at fall commencement

washburnreview.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 fall commencement took place over two ceremonies Friday, Dec. 17 at Lee Arena. During his remarks, Dr. Farley, the Present of Washburn University, invoked the provisions that come with an academic degree. “You, your families, your friends and your fellow students are all proud of what you...

washburnreview.org

Comments / 0

Related
westernslopenow.com

665 students celebrate graduation at CMU winter commencement

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) – 665 college students from the Grand Valley were joined by friends and family at Brownson Arena as they walked across the platform and into their next stage of life. On Friday, Colorado Mesa University (CMU) held two commencement ceremonies honoring the recipients of 719...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ua.edu

Celebrating Fall 2021 Commencement

Fall 2021 commencement took place over the weekend; here are some of our favorite photos. Caroline Gazzara-McKenzie, UA Strategic Communications, caroline.mckenzie@ua.edu. The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state’s flagship university. UA shapes a better world through its teaching, research and service. With a global reputation for excellence, UA provides an inclusive, forward-thinking environment and nearly 200 degree programs on a beautiful, student-centered campus. A leader in cutting-edge research, UA advances discovery, creative inquiry and knowledge through more than 30 research centers. As the state’s largest higher education institution, UA drives economic growth in Alabama and beyond.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
austincc.edu

More Than 9,000 Graduates Invited to Attend Fall 2021 Commencement

Austin Community College District (ACC) has invited 9,162 graduates to attend the college's first in-person commencement since the start of the pandemic. The ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, December 13, at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park. It will also be live-streamed on the ACC website and recorded for future viewing.
AUSTIN, TX
ulm.edu

Degrees awarded to 808 students at ULM summer and fall 2021 commencement ceremonies

Kevin Jones of Tallulah graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from the University of Louisiana Monroe on Dec. 11, 2021. University of Louisiana Monroe President Ron Berry conferred degrees to 808 graduates at the 2021 summer and fall commencement ceremonies on Dec. 11. Four ceremonies were held for each of the four colleges, Arts, Education, and Sciences, Business and Social Sciences, Health Sciences, and Pharmacy, plus the Graduate School.
MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement#College#The International House#The Sibberson Award
piratemedia1.com

In-person commencement ceremonies recognize fall 2021 graduates

East Carolina University’s fall commencement ceremonies were held in person at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Dec. 17 in Minges Coliseum where faculty, staff and loved-ones gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of the fall class of 2021. The 9 a.m. ceremony recognized the College of Business, Thomas Harriet...
GREENVILLE, NC
vanalstyneleader.com

Grayson College recognizes fall graduates

Friends and family watched as 92 Grayson College students received diplomas and certificates during the 2021 Winter Commencement ceremony on Friday morning. “You have accomplished this milestone, but our relationship doesn’t end here today. We’re here for you as you embark upon the next journey…,” College President Jeremy McMillen said. “You are a Grayson College Viking. We’re committed to helping you be successful. As you walk across the stage today, we want you to know that you have become a member of the Grayson College Alumni Association… you are entering a network of over 30,000 Grayson College alumni. It’s an important group. Carry that with pride.”
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
Sentinel-Echo

SCC hosts first fall commencement

The first ever Fall Commencement for Somerset Community College's Laurel Campus was held on Friday evening, Dec. 10 at First Baptist Church of London. According to SCC Registrar Jami Evans, students received 621 credentials: 258 two-year degrees, 42 diplomas and 321 certificates. Presiding at the ceremony was SCC President Dr. Carey Castle, who will also present graduation credentials to those completing credentials in August or December 2021.
LONDON, KY
The Daily Collegian

New Kensington prepares for fall 2021 commencement

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Penn State New Kensington will honor its fall 2021 graduates on Saturday, Dec. 18, during a 10 a.m. ceremony in the campus' Forum Theatre. The in-person ceremony will follow current University COVID-19 policies, including required masking indoors by all graduates and attendees regardless of vaccination status. A livestream option will also be available.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Youtube
WIBW

WU Tech holds fall commencement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Tech honored its latest group of graduates. Washburn Tech held its fall commencement ceremony Thursday at Lee Arena on the Washburn University campus. Over 150 students have a new degree to show for their hard work over the last few years. Many of them are...
TOPEKA, KS
hamlethub.com

Students Recognized for Silver Level Leadership at SUNY Oneonta

SUNY Oneonta recently recognized students who have attained silver-level leadership milestones through the college's LEAD (Leadership Education and Development) program. LEAD@Oneonta is a comprehensive leadership program based on current research and guidelines from the Council for the Advancement of Standards in Higher Education. All students can choose to participate in the LEAD program, which aims to better prepare them for life after college by providing a comprehensive picture of leadership and the skills needed to be a good leader.
COLLEGES
Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat

First-gen grads fill SOSU fall commencement

Graduates, families, and friends celebrated Fall Commencement at Southeastern Oklahoma State University over the weekend during two ceremonies. On Friday night, commencement was held for master’s degree candidates, while undergraduates received their degrees on Saturday morning. This fall’s graduating class included students from 43 states and seven countries. Forty-percent...
COLLEGES
KLFY News 10

UL Fall Commencement schedule

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — University of Louisiana at Lafayette Fall 2021 graduates will be recognized Friday and Saturday during commencement ceremonies for UL’s eight academic colleges and Graduate School. Ceremonies will be at the Cajundome and Cajundome Convention Center. A schedule and locations for individual ceremonies are below. Friday, Dec. 17 Cajundome 9 a.m. – […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
uky.edu

2 Students Selected to Speak at UK Commencement

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Dec. 14, 2021) — Per University of Kentucky tradition, UK President Eli Capilouto has selected two student representatives to speak at the UK Commencement Ceremonies Friday, Dec. 17, at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Two speakers in total were selected. Each speaker will address their respective...
LEXINGTON, KY
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo back in-person and indoors for fall commencement

Graduation is a time to celebrate a major accomplishment in one's life with those they love, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused this cheerful celebration that normally took place in-person to the screens."I think we had a really good time with our virtual commencement ceremonies, we celebrated the grads as individuals, but there's something powerful about getting together as a group as a community and being able to celebrate in person," said Media Director for Amarillo College Sadie Newsome.After a year of FaceTime and Zoom calls, Newsome said that its time to head back inside."Since the beginning of the pandemic which forced us to move to virtual graduation, followed by the exciting outdoor graduation this previous semester, we are finally headed back indoors and in-person back to the Amarillo Civic Center for graduation this semester," said Newsome.Newsome said Amarillo College recognizes the recent rise in COVID cases and already has plans in place to make sure that everyone has a fun and safe time."We are spacing out all of the graduates on the floor and we will have seating options available," said Newsome, "Folks that want to sit all together and not have to worry about a mask have that option, and those folks that want to sit in that area that has a little bit of physical distancing where masks are required also have that option."This year's ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. tomorrow night, Dec. 17. But the graduation isn't the only thing going on that night, events at Hodgetown and other parts of the Civic Center will be going on at the same time as AC's graduation. So, Newsome said you may want to plan ahead."A lot of excitement happening downtown this weekend. So, we're asking people to show up a little bit earlier than you may have anticipated showing up and you know keep an eye out for a good parking spot," said Newsome.
AMARILLO, TX
KGET

More than 1,200 students graduate at CSU Bakersfield’s Fall Commencement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CSUB held its Fall 2021 Commencement for Graduates and Undergraduates Thursday evening at Mechanics Bank Convention Center and Arena. “The most exciting moment of the night for me is always when I ask the students that are first in their families to graduate from university. It is a tsunami,” said Lynnette […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Daily Collegian

Greater Allegheny to host fall commencement on Dec. 18

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Penn State Greater Allegheny will celebrate its fall commencement ceremony at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, in the Wunderley Gymnasium. The event is by invitation only and will follow University COVID-19 policies, including required masking by all graduates and attendees regardless of vaccination status. Chancellor...
MCKEESPORT, PA
advantagenews.com

SIUE Confers Degrees on 1,641 in Fall 2021 Commencement Ceremonies

December 17, 2021 – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Chancellor Randy Pembrook will confer degrees upon 1,641 eligible graduates during fall 2021 commencement exercises, which kicked off Friday, Dec. 17 in the Vadalabene Center’s First Community Arena. Exercises began at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17 with a walk-through photo...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
miami.edu

Fall Commencement: ‘This is the beginning of your new mountain to climb’

In a series of Fall Commencement ceremonies Friday at the University of Miami, extraordinary individuals who have impacted the worlds of music, law, and education shared their experiences, provided nuggets of inspiration and vision, and called on the graduates to go forward and make a difference on all levels. Esteemed...
MIAMI, FL
miami.edu

Watch fall commencement highlights

View a video recap of the Fall Commencement, where more than 1,100 graduates were conferred degrees during three ceremonies at the Watsco Center on Friday. Speakers shared experiences of their past and pointed out to the graduates that they are our hope for the future.
CORAL GABLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy