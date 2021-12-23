Washburn recognizes students’ success at fall commencement

Graduation is a time to celebrate a major accomplishment in one's life with those they love, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused this cheerful celebration that normally took place in-person to the screens."I think we had a really good time with our virtual commencement ceremonies, we celebrated the grads as individuals, but there's something powerful about getting together as a group as a community and being able to celebrate in person," said Media Director for Amarillo College Sadie Newsome.After a year of FaceTime and Zoom calls, Newsome said that its time to head back inside."Since the beginning of the pandemic which forced us to move to virtual graduation, followed by the exciting outdoor graduation this previous semester, we are finally headed back indoors and in-person back to the Amarillo Civic Center for graduation this semester," said Newsome.Newsome said Amarillo College recognizes the recent rise in COVID cases and already has plans in place to make sure that everyone has a fun and safe time."We are spacing out all of the graduates on the floor and we will have seating options available," said Newsome, "Folks that want to sit all together and not have to worry about a mask have that option, and those folks that want to sit in that area that has a little bit of physical distancing where masks are required also have that option."This year's ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. tomorrow night, Dec. 17. But the graduation isn't the only thing going on that night, events at Hodgetown and other parts of the Civic Center will be going on at the same time as AC's graduation. So, Newsome said you may want to plan ahead."A lot of excitement happening downtown this weekend. So, we're asking people to show up a little bit earlier than you may have anticipated showing up and you know keep an eye out for a good parking spot," said Newsome.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO