Teen Pleads Not Guilty In Murder Of Melanie Yates, Zion Mother Killed By Stray Bullet

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 3 days ago
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the murder of Melanie Yates, a young mother who was killed by a stray bullet while inside her home in north suburban Zion in October.

Zechariah Myles, 16, pleaded not guilty to six counts of first-degree murder in the death of Melanie Yates, who was in her home with her baby when she was killed on Oct. 17. Myles is charged as an adult.

Police said Myles exited his home on the 2800 block of Enoch Avenue around 9 p.m. on Oct. 17, and began shooting his rifle at someone. A stray bullet struck Yates while she was in her home, and she was taken to to the hospital in “extremely critical” condition, and was pronounced dead the next morning.

An arrest warrant was later issued for Myles. He was arrested one month later in Waukegan.

Myles is due back in court on Feb. 15, when a judge likely will schedule his trial date.

Myles is being held in juvenile detention on $3 million bail.

