The complete list of Tomlinisms so far this season

By Andrew Limberg
 3 days ago

With only two remaining Mike Tomlin press conferences remaining in the regular season, Morning Show producer Matt Koll has compiled his annual list of the top “Tomlinisms” used this year.

The leader going into Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs is “collective(ly)” with 40 mentions and a 12-week streak going.

That is followed by “significant” with 35 mentions and a two-week streak, “and so forth” with 30 mentions and a 12-week streak and obviously “obviously” is in the top five with 21 mentions so far this season and a seven-week streak.

Any reference to “the stadium” rounds out the top five with 17 mentions and is on a seven-week streak.

One used heavily this week was “smile in the face of adversity.” It has been mentioned five times so far this season with four of them coming on Tuesday alone!

Some other favorites so far this season include, “gives you that tingle”, “when that pocket is hot”, such is life in the big show”, and “bastardized zones.”

How many more Tomlinisms will we get before the end of the year? Well that’s a “tough nut to crack” but “it’s reasonable to expect” it will be colorful.

IN THIS ARTICLE
All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

