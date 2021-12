H-E-B just seems likes one of those places that is such a great place to work. We see so many of their employees being celebrated for their accomplishments and time with the company. However, this one takes the cake! Ofelia Garcia has worked for the H-E-B for 56 years, which makes her H-E-B's longest-running retail employee in the history of the grocery chain! She was not only celebrated by H-E-B but also by the City of Austin which declared that Dec. 22 as Ofelia Garcia Day in the City of Austin, as reported by KVUE in Austin. Watch the story below.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO