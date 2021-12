America’s Debbie Downers have political motivation to trash talk a growing economy. Life’s too short—especially in these times—to hang out with people who are always bringing you down. The negativity, the never-ending criticism—it all seems designed to keep you as miserable as they are. Even when things are looking up, there’s some Gloomy Gus telling you it won’t last. There’s no good reason to stick around with someone whose unhappiness depends on your unhappiness.

