VIDEO: Armed suspects sought in Brooklyn, Queens carjackings

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD released footage of a group being sought in connection to a pair of carjackings that occurred in Brooklyn and Queens, late last month and earlier this month, according to authorities.

The first incident happened just before 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, at 865 New Jersey Avenue in East New York when one suspect posed as a customer and asked to test drive a 2013 Nissan Altima, officials said.

During the test drive, a 63-year-old man sat in the passenger seat as the suspect drove to the rear of 865 New Jersey Avenue when a white pick-up truck pulled up alongside them, the NYPD said.

According to police, three men got out of the vehicle and pulled the victim out of the Nissan Altima, and threw him down to the ground.

The men fled the scene inside of the Nissan Altima and the white pick-up truck.

Car sought in connection to Brooklyn, Queens carjackings Photo credit NYPD

The second incident happened on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at approximately 11 p.m., cops said.

Police said a 44-year-old cab driver arrived at 89-02 155 Avenue in the Lindenwood neighborhood and picked up three men who asked to be taken to JFK Airport.

While in the back seat, one of the men brandished a handgun and demanded the cab driver's property, authorities said.

The victim exited the vehicle and ran from the scene.

The suspects took the victim's cell phone, $90 in cash, and a credit card before they fled the scene inside of a white pick-up truck, the NYPD said.

Officials determined that on December 13, at approximately 11:20 p.m. inside of a McDonald's restaurant located at 2028 Rockaway Parkway in Canarsie, the suspects made unauthorized purchases with the victim's credit card.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).