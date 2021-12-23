Emmanuel Sanders practices in-full on Thursday

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was a full participant in Thursday's practice at Highmark Stadium after missing last Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers with a knee injury. Sanders was listed as "limited" during Wednesday's session in Orchard Park.

The Bills will already be without wide receiver Cole Beasley when they take on the New England Patriots this Sunday in Foxborough, so getting a healthy Sanders available for them could be a big help for the offense. Beasley will not play after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday .

While Sanders was out on the field for practice on Thursday, the Bills were also missing a couple players.

Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei didn't practice for personal reasons, and cornerback Cam Lewis was sick. Lewis' illness was not listed as COVID-19 related.

In addition to Beasley, the team was still without offensive linemen Dion Dawkins and Jon Feliciano, as well as defensive end A.J. Epenesa, who all remained on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Micah Hyde was limited for a second day in a row with a back injury.

Linebacker Tyrel Dodson was activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list and participated in Thursday's practice.

