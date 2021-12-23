ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Velo3D (VLD) Ships First Sapphire SC

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE: VLD), a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical metal parts, has announced its first Sapphire® XC delivery. The Sapphire® XC, or "Extra Capacity," is Velo3D's newest and largest...

Popculture

Bread Recalls Hit the U.S. Amid the Holidays

Double-check before you make that sandwich: multiple bread recalls were issued earlier in December. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, and Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products on Dec. 18. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens. These announcements come as many in the U.S. gather for the holiday meals, meaning this recall is urgent for those in affected areas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Best iPad deals for January 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets

High-end laptops are notoriously expensive, so a tablet can be a great alternative. They boast a whole host of benefits, including being extremely lightweight, having a myriad of apps available and often boasting performance that matches that of a computer.But some tablets are inevitably more expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream television and double up as a laptop.They’ve managed to become one of the most popular tablets regardless, but their eye-watering price tag is...
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

A spacewalk just took place that wasn’t at the ISS

The International Space Station (ISS) has been orbiting Earth for the last two decades, but did you know that another habitable satellite reached space in April?. China’s space station is currently hosting its second crew of Chinese astronauts, and on Sunday the facility saw its fourth spacewalk since deployment.
ASTRONOMY
Stimulus Checks Update: Know If US Citizens Will Receive Cash In 2022

The Federal government ended the stimulus checks after issuing three-round payments. The stimulus checks were introduced to boost the families’ finances affected during the pandemic. However, the financial conditions of low-income families are far from good. The government might consider the extension of the stimulus benefits or the introduction...
U.S. POLITICS
StreetInsider.com

UFP Industries (UFPI) Acquires Ultra Aluminum Manufacturing for $25M

UFP Industries (Nasdaq: UFPI) today announced that its subsidiary, Deckorators, Inc., has acquired Ultra Aluminum Manufacturing Inc. (Ultra), a leading manufacturer of aluminum fencing, gates and railing, for $25 million. The transaction includes $2 million to be paid if certain future performance goals are met. Founded in 1996 and based...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Arrival (ARVL) Commences Ground Trials of its Electric Bus

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL), pioneer of a unique new method of design and production of affordable electric vehicles (EVs) by local Microfactories, today announced it has started trials of the Arrival Bus at a testing facility in the UK. The vehicles will be going through rigorous validation and testing ahead of certification.
TRAFFIC
BGR.com

10 Amazon finds under $30 each that people are obsessed with

When you hunt for deals on Amazon, you’re probably often looking for popular products like Apple AirPods and Instant Pots. Yes, it’s great to save some money on best-sellers like those, but you’re not going to wow anyone with them. There are so many cool gadgets on Amazon. And some of the best Amazon finds cost under $30! There are tons of items on Amazon that have the potential to be a total game-changer for you. But you’ll never even come across them if you don’t know where to look. For example, have you seen this awesome galaxy star projector that...
ELECTRONICS
StreetInsider.com

Rockley Photonics (RKLY) Issues Business Update Following US Bureau of Industry and Security Action Relating to Its Joint Venture Partner

Rockley Photonics (NYSE: RKLY), a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, today announced its intention not to proceed, under current circumstances, with its data-communications-related technical sale to Hengtong Rockley Technology Co. Ltd., its joint venture ("the JV") with Jiangsu Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., Ltd. ("Hengtong"). As a result, Rockley issued an updated business outlook for full year 2021 and 2022. The decision not to proceed with the sale is due to the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) of the U.S. Department of Commerce placing Hengtong and certain of its affiliates on the BIS "Entity List" with an effective date of December 17, 2021, which means the U.S. Export Administration Regulations (EAR) prohibits companies from providing products and technologies to organizations on the "Entity List" without prior authorization. The Company is currently reviewing its relationship with the JV and will make appropriate decisions based on its findings.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

ReneSola (SOL) to Sell 12 MW of Projects in Spain

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, today announced that it entered an agreement to sell a 12MWp portfolio of projects in Spain. The portfolio consists of two ground-mounted projects (collectively known as "the Caravaca Project" or the "Project") located in the municipality of Caravaca de la Cruz in the southern region of Murcia. The sale will be consummated at the "ready-to-build" stage, which is planned for early 2022.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Clariant to purchase BASF’s U.S. Attapulgite business assets

Acquisition of BASF's U.S. Attapulgite business assets for USD 60 million in cash. Strengthens Clariant's technology leading position in the purification of edible oils and renewable fuels. BASF's Attapulgite business...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC) Announces $150K Follow-On Order from the UAE

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: BOSC), announced today that its Supply Chain Division has received additional orders for electronic components from a United Arab Emirates customer. The orders, in the total amount of $150,000, are for delivery through the year 2022. These orders follow the initial order of $180,000 received from this customer, which we announced at the beginning of the year.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

LiveOne (LVO) Announces Binding LOI to Acquire TRADER2B and License Platform to Gamify Liveone

LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, and owner of LiveXLive, PodcastOne, Slacker Radio, React Presents, Gramophone Media, Palm Beach Records and Custom Personalization Solutions, announced today that it has entered into a binding Letter of Intent with Trader2B, an existing trading platform, to exclusively license to use and integrate Trader2b's technology and platform in all music categories in order to gamify LiveOne's platform and user experience, as well as exclusive option to purchase Trader2b's business or its assets and operations within 180 days of the gamified platform's release by LiveOne. This proposed acquisition is the 8th acquisition for LiveOne and is subject to customary and other closing conditions.
TECHNOLOGY
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Ahren Acquisition Corp. (ANRN) Opens at $10

Today's IPO for SPAC Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AHRNU) (NASDAQ: AHRN) opened for trading at $10 after pricing 27,500,000 units, at a price of $10.00 per unit. Ahren Acquisition...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) Granted CAICT’s Data Security Governance Certification

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has passed the Data Security Governance (DSG) Evaluation and Certification of China Academy of Information and Communications Technology ("CAICT") after strict assessment by CAICT and industry experts. The Company received the DSG certification at CAICT's Data Security Industry Summit & Trusted Privacy Computing Forum, which was held online for the first time on December 21, 2021.
CELL PHONES
StreetInsider.com

CPI Aerostructures (CVU) Reports Q1'21 Results

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE American: CVU) today announced financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021. Commenting on first quarter 2021 results, Douglas McCrosson, president and CEO, said, "As several newer defense programs entered the...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Acquires Stone Glacier

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) announced the acquisition of Stone Glacier, a premium brand focused on ultralightweight, performance hunting gear designed for backcountry use. The addition of Stone Glacier to Vista Outdoor's portfolio of outdoor products and shooting sports brands will allow the company to enter the packs, camping equipment and technical apparel categories with a fast-growing brand and provide a foundation for Vista Outdoor to leverage camping category synergies.
ECONOMY

