ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Xavi's Barcelona report card: The Nou Camp icon has the fans back onside and talented youngsters like Gavi are thriving... but he still can't get the best out of Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho almost two months in

By Pete Jenson for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Xavi's Baby Barca played their last game of 2021 on Tuesday night and it left supporters feeling optimistic about what next year will bring.

But after the 1-1 draw at Sevilla, they are still stuck down in seventh place in LaLiga, barely able to see runaway leaders Real Madrid in the distance.

So what's the verdict on Xavi's first term? Here's Sportsmail's report card on his progress so far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FoEqs_0dUocA0Q00
The tide is slowly turning for Xavi as Barcelona manager, but there is a long road ahead

Playing form: B+

Xavi's ideas could not be clearer. Every player knows what he wants from them, even if some are just not able to deliver it.

The team is playing with a high defensive line, which worked to great effect against Sevilla when Rafa Mir raced away to score, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

It's more or less 4-3-3 with the lateral midfielders expected to make runs beyond a centre-forward who drops deep when he can, and with wingers playing high and wide to open the pitch.

It's straight out of Pep Guardiola's Barca team from 2008 onwards, even if the chasm between the quality of player that he had and that Xavi has is enormous.

They have been entertaining to watch and against Sevilla they managed 15 shots in the first half - a record in LaLiga this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rm6Iu_0dUocA0Q00
Every player knows what Xavi wants from them even if some are just not able to deliver it

Fan reaction: A+

He doubled the attendance in just one match when twice as many people turned up to see Barcelona against Espanyol in Xavi's first game than did to see Ronald Koeman's last match in charge.

They chanted his name at the start of that first game and while we have gone down a notch or two since then - especially after the side were dumped out of the Champions League - there is still a belief in what Xavi is trying to do.

Most supporters believe there has been an improvement in the way the team plays since he replaced Koeman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eqmGl_0dUocA0Q00
Fans are generally pleased with Xavi and believe the style of football is improving greatly

Player reaction: B-

The likes of 17-year-old Gavi and 19-year-old Nico were already playing way beyond expectation for players so young before Xavi, but they seem to have been instilled with extra belief since he arrived.

If Gavi was a world beater under Koeman, he's a master of the universe with Xavi telling him how good he can be.

He also seems to have convinced 20-year-old Abde Ezzalzouli that he can join the party and the young Moroccan winger has not needed a second invitation – even if he did looked nonplussed when a TV interviewer asked him what it was Xavi was asking him to do, saying: 'you've caught me out with that question'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZKDKN_0dUocA0Q00
Starlet Gavi is flourishing under Xavi's leadership and clearly looks up to the new manager

Taking everyone along with him: D-

This just has not happened.

Even with the injury and suspension list lengthening, Xavi has not been able to rejuvenate Philippe Coutinho, who has spent most of the new dawn sat watching from the bench.

Likewise Luuk de Jong has gone from a striker lacking in confidence to someone who knows that this January he will either be sent back to Sevilla or be loaned out somewhere else.

And for all Xavi's talk of Ousmane Dembele being potentially the best in the world in his position, as of yet he still hasn't scored this season or signed a new contract.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19W0rw_0dUocA0Q00
Xavi talked up Ousmane Dembele's abilities but the striker is yet to score, or sign a new deal

Lucky coach: B+

He should probably never have won that first game in charge against Espanyol.

The opposition had the chances to at least take a point. And if not for a glaring miss in the final moments against Benfica, Barcelona's Champions League chances would never even have made it to the final group game in Munich.

That was when the Spanish were talking about him being a lucky manager (A flower growing out of his backside, is the colloquial way they describe all fortunate coaches).

But it has not taking long for lady luck to treat him much as she treated Koeman – there is no sign of Ansu Fati being fit and available and each game brings new problems. Against Mallorca at the start of 2022 he will be without the suspended Sergio Busquets and Gavi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30sj1o_0dUocA0Q00
Xavi knows he should probably never have won that first game in charge against Espanyol

Dealing with the media as Mr Barca: A+

He has been positive and forthright from the start. He ducks no questions and manages to combine honesty with optimism.

He has found new ways of saying Koeman's favoured phrase: 'it is what it is' even though, unless reinforcements come in the winter market or players get fit again soon, that mantra will echo through the second half of the campaign.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, Barcelona legend Samuel Eto'o and Nou Camp star Dani Alves are named as tax cheats by the Spanish authorities... with the trio owing a combined £3.7MILLION

Three football stars have the Spanish tax authorities on their case, with Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti and Barcelona legends Dani Alves and Samuel Eto'o owing more than £3million combined. Spain's annual list of defaulters withholding more than €600,000 (£505,000) of government money includes 7,277 taxpayers, who are a...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Mikel Arteta 'gives the green light for Arsenal's pursuit of Barcelona outcast Philippe Coutinho' in January... with the Brazilian's agent 'heading to London for further talks' with the Gunners

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly approved the pursuit of Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho. Coutinho's agents are said to be travelling to London for further talks with the Gunners, while financially-striken Barca are said to be desperate to shift the high earner from their books. However, Arsenal will have to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele hints at transfer decision amid contract extension issues

Ousmane Dembele may have just made up his mind regarding whether he wants to stay with Barcelona or leave. To this day, things have not been concrete between Barcelona and Ousmane Dembele. The 24-year-old has not inked a fresh set of terms with the club despite numerous reports in the past suggesting that there has been mutual interest between all parties involved.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Rafa Mir
Person
Sergio Busquets
Person
Ronald Koeman
Person
Xavi
Person
Philippe Coutinho
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Chelsea result and five things we learned as Romelu Lukaku fires Blues to crucial win

Romelu Lukaku scored a crucial second-half header as Chelsea came from behind to beat Aston Villa away from home and stay in the Premier League title race. The hosts took the lead midway through the first half when Reece James directed Matt Targett's cross into his own net but Chelsea responded quickly and levelled from the penalty spot through Jorginho after Callum Hudson-Odoi was fouled by Matty Cash.Lukaku came off the bench at half-time and made an instant impact as he glanced Hudson-Odoi’s cross into the net on 56 minutes. Mason Mount then had a golden chance to add...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Why Zidane Iqbal’s Manchester United debut could be the inspiration south Asian footballers need

The Azeem Rafiq case shouldn’t only provide a wake-up call for cricket, because football clearly has lessons to learn too. That’s the view of Kash Siddiqi, the former Arsenal trainee who is now best known as the head of Football for Peace, an organisation that uses the sport as a vehicle for promoting inclusion and opportunities for footballers from the south Asian community. In a month that has seen Zidane Iqbal become the first south Asian player to run out for Manchester United – the 18-year-old made his debut after coming off the bench in the club’s Champions League tie...
WORLD
The Independent

When is the Africa Cup of Nations and which Premier League players are going?

The Africa Cup of Nations is due to start in January, despite earlier doubts over whether it would go ahead due to the surge in Covid cases.The tournament has already been postponed twice but Cameroon are now set to play hosts next month, meaning Premier League clubs will be left without several stars for varying lengths of time, depending on when call-ups are enforced and how long nations stay involved.The squads for the competition are yet to be confirmed and so it’s uncertain precisely who will be leaving. But one player all but guaranteed to be the face of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League spurns chance to improve itself amid Christmas Covid cancellations chaos

Rafa Benitez has a knack of distilling complex situations into a single, telling phrase. He was at it again this week when talking about Covid-related fixture chaos and the strain on players. “Money is managing the game,” the Everton manager said. “It’s quite complicated to find the right solution.”The solutions are relatively easy. The complication is the cost.The workload on players is too heavy, that much is clear. This is exacerbated by the pandemic. The underlying problems predate coronavirus and are only likely to get worse when things revert to normal. Clubs are happy to rake in the cash and...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Gavi#Nou Camp#Barca#Sevilla#Espanyol#The Champions League
The Independent

West Ham suffered bad day at the office in Southampton defeat, says David Moyes

David Moyes admitted West Ham suffered a bad day at the office after they were beaten 3-2 by Southampton.A late header from Jan Bednarek condemned the Hammers to defeat after they had twice hauled themselves level in the Premier League clash at the London Stadium.Southampton took the lead after only eight minutes when Mohamed Elyounoussi finished from the edge of the penalty area.Substitute Michail Antonio equalised before James Ward-Prowse put Saints back in front with a penalty after Craig Dawson brought down Armando Broja.Said Benrahma swept the Hammers level again only for Bednarek to nod in a Ward-Prowse free-kick and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
The Independent

Anthony Martial wants to ‘go somewhere else’, Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick confirms

Anthony Martial has told Manchester United he wants to leave.The France forward has become a fringe figure at Old Trafford, making just two Premier League starts this season and only four in all competitions.“We spoke at length on Wednesday,” said interim United manager Ralf Rangnick, revealing the 26-year-old’s desire to quit Old Trafford.“He explained to me he’s been at Manchester United now for the last seven years and he feels it’s the right time for a change, to go somewhere else.“I think in a way this is understandable, I could follow his thoughts but on the other hand, it’s also...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp repeats desire for festive schedules to be reviewed

Jurgen Klopp reiterated his criticism of the festive scheduling as the Liverpool manager voiced his support for the reintroduction of five substitutes per game to protect player welfare.The Reds were spared the burden of having to play twice in three days as Leeds’ visit to Anfield on Boxing Day was called off following a Covid-19 outbreak, on top of the existing illness and injuries within Marcelo Bielsa’s side.Liverpool will therefore head to Leicester on Tuesday a bit fresher and with Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones back in the ranks following the first-team quartet’s period in isolation.But...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal 'to beat Juve to Vlahovic'

Arsenal 'to beat Juve to Vlahovic' (Il Messaggero) Spurs manager Antonio Conte has refused to guarantee the future of captain Hugo Lloris. The 34-year-old goalkeeper's contract expires at the end of the season, and Conte said he currently has other transfer priorities. He told a press conference yesterday: "For sure...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

275K+
Followers
10K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy