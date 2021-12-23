Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI) to Wind Down VectorVision Business; Will Focus on Exploiting VectorVision Intellectual Property

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI), NHI-REIT of Next House, LLC, Myrtle Beach Retirement Resident LLC, and Vorhees Retirement Residence LLC (collectively, "NHI") have filed suit against Welltower and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Welltower Entities") in the Delaware Court of Chancery (the "Litigation"). In the Litigation, NHI contends that the Welltower Entities have failed repeatedly to honor their legal obligations to NHI. In particular, NHI asserts that the Welltower Entities acquired assets from a third party, Holiday Retirement, that included leases to NHI senior living facilities and fraudulently induced NHI to consent to the assignment of the leases, and then immediately failed to pay rent or provide a promised security agreement that was intended to secure against their default, all as part of an effort to pressure NHI to agree to new conditions outside the assignment agreement or force a sale of the properties to the Welltower Entities. The Litigation further asserts that the Welltower Entities currently owe more than $14.1 million in back rent. The litigation is styled NHI, Plaintiffs v. Welltower Entities, Defendants under case number 2021-1097-MTZ.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO