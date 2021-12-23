ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI) to Wind Down VectorVision Business; Will Focus on Exploiting VectorVision Intellectual Property

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI), a clinical nutrition company that develops clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, and supplements, announced that, as part of its ongoing comprehensive evaluation of its business, it will wind down the business operations...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Cassava Sciences (SAVA) Announces Science Journal Finds No Evidence to Support Claims of Data Manipulation in 2005 Publication

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cassava Sciences, Inc., (Nasdaq: SAVA) a biotechnology company, has been informed by Neuroscience journal there is no evidence to support claims of data manipulation in a 2005 paper1 authored by the Company and its scientific collaborators. Neuroscience is a prestigious academic journal whose mission is to report “significant, new and carefully confirmed findings with full experimental details.”2.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

UFP Industries (UFPI) Acquires Ultra Aluminum Manufacturing for $25M

UFP Industries (Nasdaq: UFPI) today announced that its subsidiary, Deckorators, Inc., has acquired Ultra Aluminum Manufacturing Inc. (Ultra), a leading manufacturer of aluminum fencing, gates and railing, for $25 million. The transaction includes $2 million to be paid if certain future performance goals are met. Founded in 1996 and based...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Four Seasons Education (FEDU) Issues Business Operations Updates

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: FEDU), a leading Shanghai-based education company, today provided updates on the Company's business operations following the recent regulatory developments relating to after-school tutoring services, including the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Students in Compulsory Education, published in July 2021 by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council (the "Opinion") and the related implementation rules, regulations and measures promulgated by competent authorities.
EDUCATION
StreetInsider.com

National Health Investors (NHI) Files Lawsuit Related to Legacy Holiday Properties

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI), NHI-REIT of Next House, LLC, Myrtle Beach Retirement Resident LLC, and Vorhees Retirement Residence LLC (collectively, "NHI") have filed suit against Welltower and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Welltower Entities") in the Delaware Court of Chancery (the "Litigation"). In the Litigation, NHI contends that the Welltower Entities have failed repeatedly to honor their legal obligations to NHI. In particular, NHI asserts that the Welltower Entities acquired assets from a third party, Holiday Retirement, that included leases to NHI senior living facilities and fraudulently induced NHI to consent to the assignment of the leases, and then immediately failed to pay rent or provide a promised security agreement that was intended to secure against their default, all as part of an effort to pressure NHI to agree to new conditions outside the assignment agreement or force a sale of the properties to the Welltower Entities. The Litigation further asserts that the Welltower Entities currently owe more than $14.1 million in back rent. The litigation is styled NHI, Plaintiffs v. Welltower Entities, Defendants under case number 2021-1097-MTZ.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Opportunities#Intellectual Property#Ghsi#Streetinsider Premium#Vectorvision#Company
StreetInsider.com

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) Announces Phase 3 Trial of Mavrilimumab in COVID-19-Related ARDS Did Not Meet Endpoints

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) (“Kiniksa”), a biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of assets designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases, today announced that the Phase 3 portion of the Phase 2/3 trial of mavrilimumab in COVID-19-related acute respiratory syndrome (ARDS) did not meet the primary efficacy endpoint. Mavrilimumab is an investigational fully human monoclonal antibody that targets granulocyte macrophage colony stimulating factor receptor alpha (GM-CSFRα).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQX: MCURF) Recognized as One of the Best Women-Led Workplaces, Participates in the December 16 Life Sciences Virtual Investor Conference

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Great Place to Work organization included MINDCURE in its 2021 list of the Best Workplaces Managed by Women. The company was recognized for its employee-oriented perks and programs, which include flexible...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 497J BARRETT OPPORTUNITY FUND

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Re: Barrett Opportunity Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) Pursuant to Rule 497(j) under the Securities Act of 1933 (the “1933 Act”), as amended, and pursuant to the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the regulations thereunder, the Fund, hereby certifies that the form of Prospectus and Statement of Additional Information that would have been filed under Rule 497(b) or (c) under the 1933 Act would not have differed from that contained in the most recent amendment for the Fund dated December 29, 2021, and filed electronically as Post-Effective Amendment No. 60 to the Fund’s Registration Statement on Form N-1A on December 17, 2021.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
StreetInsider.com

Form 485BPOS Strategy Shares

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. THIS ETF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT (“Agreement”), effective as of the closing of the Transaction (as defined below) (the “Closing Date”), is by and between Foreside Fund Services, LLC (the “Distributor”) and Strategy Shares (the “Fund Company”).
MARKETS
Saipan Tribune

‘A model public health response focused on science’

Dr. Ali Khan of the World Health Organization has lauded the CNMI’s healthcare partners and community for acting collectively in the efforts against COVID-19. During a guest appearance on a virtual news briefing on Monday, Khan, who is a medical epidemiologist and a WHO consultant, said that what he has seen “is a model public health response” focused on science.
SCIENCE
The Press

(PRNewsfoto/Plethora Businesses)

Plethora Businesses Represents Shareholders In The Sale Of Ideal Fasteners. ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plethora Businesses, an M&A advisory firm headquartered in Orange County, California, is pleased to announce the closing of Ideal Fasteners, a global manufacturer of threaded fasteners, in connection with its sale to MW Industries. Plethora served as the exclusive sell-side advisor in this transaction.
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

BioDelivery Sciences Stock (BDSI): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) increased by 26.92% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) – a growing specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with serious and complex chronic conditions – increased by 26.92% today. Investors responded positively to BioDelivery Sciences International announcing that the U.S. District Court of Delaware has issued an opinion in favor of BDSI in the company’s patent litigation against Alvogen Group, Inc. and its affiliates, who filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for BDSI’s BELBUCA product on May 23, 2018.
STOCKS
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Ahren Acquisition Corp. (ANRN) Opens at $10

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for SPAC Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AHRNU) (NASDAQ: AHRN) opened for trading at $10 after pricing 27,500,000 units, at a price of $10.00 per unit. Ahren Acquisition...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Rockley Photonics (RKLY) Issues Business Update Following US Bureau of Industry and Security Action Relating to Its Joint Venture Partner

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rockley Photonics (NYSE: RKLY), a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, today announced its intention not to proceed, under current circumstances, with its data-communications-related technical sale to Hengtong Rockley Technology Co. Ltd., its joint venture (“the JV”) with Jiangsu Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., Ltd. (“Hengtong”). As a result, Rockley issued an updated business outlook for full year 2021 and 2022. The decision not to proceed with the sale is due to the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) of the U.S. Department of Commerce placing Hengtong and certain of its affiliates on the BIS “Entity List” with an effective date of December 17, 2021, which means the U.S. Export Administration Regulations (EAR) prohibits companies from providing products and technologies to organizations on the “Entity List” without prior authorization. The Company is currently reviewing its relationship with the JV and will make appropriate decisions based on its findings.
BUSINESS
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Checks Update: Know If US Citizens Will Receive Cash In 2022

The Federal government ended the stimulus checks after issuing three-round payments. The stimulus checks were introduced to boost the families’ finances affected during the pandemic. However, the financial conditions of low-income families are far from good. The government might consider the extension of the stimulus benefits or the introduction...
U.S. POLITICS
StreetInsider.com

Clariant to purchase BASF’s U.S. Attapulgite business assets

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Acquisition of BASF’s U.S. Attapulgite business assets for USD 60 million in cash. Strengthens Clariant’s technology leading position in the purification of edible oils and renewable fuels. BASF’s Attapulgite business...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) Appoints Bo Yu as Board Chair

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM), a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company, today announced the appointments of Mr. Bo Yu, chief operating officer and general counsel of the Company, as the chairman of the Company's board of directors ("the Board"), Mr. Qian Sun, an independent director of the Company, as a member of each of the Company's audit committee and its nominating and corporate governance committee, and Mr. Man San Vincent Law, an executive director of the Company, as the chairman of the Company's strategic planning committee and a member of its compensation committee, effective December 28, 2021.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy