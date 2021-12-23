All About The News of the World

Are you all curious to know about the riders of justice so here is all about it. It is important for you all to know about the riders of justice. It is an action comedy film. It is directed by Anders Thomas Jensen and it is written by Anders Thomas Jensen .It was released in the year 2020 on 19 November. Producers of the riders of justice are Sidsel Hybschmann, Sisse Graum Jorgensen starring Mads Mikkelsen ,Nikolaj Lie , Andrea. Cinematography is done by Kasper Tuxen . It is edited by Anders Albjerg ,Nicolaj Monberg . The music is given by Jeppe kaas it is distributed by Nordisk film , The film was released in the year 2020 on November 19 , the running time of the film is 116 minutes.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO