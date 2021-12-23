ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ContextLogic (WISH) Announces Resignation of Joseph Lonsdale from Board

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Flotek Industries (FTK) Receives Unsolicited Indication of Interest, Hires Banker

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) has received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the Company. To assist in evaluating this unsolicited indication of interest, Flotek's Board of Directors has engaged Piper Sandler & Co. ("Piper Sandler") as a financial advisor to assist with the evaluation process.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Servotronics (SVT) Announces CEO Resignation, Appoints James C. Takacs as Interim CEO

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSE American: SVT) announced that Kenneth D. Trbovich has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and President and was removed as Chairman of the Board, after a nearly six-month-long internal investigation identified grounds for his termination.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Lazydays Holdings, Inc (LAZY) Announces CEO Resignation; Appoints Robert DeVincenzi as Interim CEO

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqCM: LAZY) today announced that William P. Murnane is stepping down as Chairman and CEO. Robert DeVincenzi, currently lead independent director of the Lazydays Board, will assume the role of Interim CEO on January 1, 2022. Christopher Shackelton, a current director on the Board, has been named the new Chairman of the Board effective December 23, 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

EQONEX Group (EQOS) Announces CEO Resignation, Weighs Strategic Options

EQONEX Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS), a digital assets financial services company, today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") is engaged in a broad review of the strategic direction of the company. The Board has determined that Richard Byworth, Chief Executive Officer, will step down with immediate effect. Andrew Eldon, Chief Operating Officer has been appointed interim Chief Executive Officer and will be joining the Board.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) Announces CFO Resignation

On December 13, 2021, Ori Gon, the Chief Financial Officer, Principal Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ: RWLK) informed the Company that he intends to resign from the Company, effective March 12, 2022. Mr. Gon's resignation is to pursue another career opportunity and is not the result of any disagreement with the Company regarding its operations, policies (including accounting or financial policies) or practices. Mr. Gon will continue to serve as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Principal Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer until March 12, 2022. The Company has commenced a search process to identify Mr. Gon's successor. The Company and its Board of Directors wish to thank Mr. Gon for his strategic leadership and contributions to the Company's growth over the years.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Hycroft Mining (HYMC) Announces Board Changes, Issues Corporate Update

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC), a gold and silver company developing the Hycroft Mine in the prolific mining region of Northern Nevada, announces that, effective immediately, Eugene Davis has stepped down as Chairman and resigned as a member of the Board of Directors (the "Board"). Diane R. Garrett, President and CEO of Hycroft, has assumed the role of Acting Chairman of the Board (non-executive) pending appointment of a Chairman. In addition, Thomas Weng has been appointed lead independent director.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Regis Corporation (RGS) Announces CEO Resignation, Appoints Matthew Doctor as Interim CEO

Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, whose primary business is franchising technology-enabled hair salons, today announced that Felipe Athayde, President and Chief Executive Officer, has resigned from the Company. In connection with his resignation, the Board of Directors appointed Matthew Doctor, the Company's Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, as Interim Chief Executive Officer effective December 23, 2021. Mr. Athayde will remain an employee and a member of the Company's Board of Directors through March 19, 2022. The Board of Directors is commencing a search for a successor President and Chief Executive Officer, which will include consideration of internal and external candidates.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

CohBar announces changes to board of directors, resignation of CSO

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) has announced changes to its Board of Directors, Scientific Advisory Board, and R&D leadership. CohBar's founders Drs. Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, and John Amatruda have transitioned from the company's Board of Directors to a reconstituted SAB. In addition, Ken Cundy, Ph.D. has resigned from his position...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) Appoints Bo Yu as Board Chair

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM), a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company, today announced the appointments of Mr. Bo Yu, chief operating officer and general counsel of the Company, as the chairman of the Company's board of directors ("the Board"), Mr. Qian Sun, an independent director of the Company, as a member of each of the Company's audit committee and its nominating and corporate governance committee, and Mr. Man San Vincent Law, an executive director of the Company, as the chairman of the Company's strategic planning committee and a member of its compensation committee, effective December 28, 2021.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Multiply Group Announces Additional $75M PIPE Investment in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB) for Getty Images Merger

Tech-focused holding company Multiply Group and CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE: PRPB) ("CC Neuberger"), a special-purpose acquisition company sponsored ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

The Container Store Group (TCS) Announces Board Changes

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) (the "Company"), the leading specialty retailer of storage and organization solutions and custom closets, today announced the election of Lisa Klinger, who most recently served as the Chief Administrative and Financial Officer for Ideal Image Development Corp, as a Class III Director, effective March 29, 2022. She will also serve on the Audit Committee.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Pennant Group (PNTG) Announced Board Changes

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice and senior living companies, today announced that Mr. Roderic W. Lewis notified the Board of Directors (the "Board") that he intends to retire as a director of the company effective December 31, 2021. The Company also announced that the Board has appointed Gregory K. Morris, MD to fill the seat vacated by Mr. Lewis beginning January 1, 2022.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Pharvaris (PHVS) Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company focused on the development and commercialization of novel oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications, today announced the appointment of Anne Marie de Jonge Schuermans, Ph.D., to the board of directors with expected confirmation at the company's 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders. Dr. de Jonge Schuermans will replace Rémi Droller, who has stepped down from the board effective Dec. 22, 2021, to focus on new investments.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) Announces Two Additions to Board of Directors

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG) (the "Company," "TPVG," "we," "us," or "our"), the leading financing provider to venture growth stage companies backed by a select group of venture capital firms in technology and other high growth industries, today announced that Katherine Park and Kimberley Vogel have each been appointed to the Company's board of directors, effective December 17, 2021. The Board now includes 8 directors, 6 of whom are independent.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Skechers USA (SKX) Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

Skechers USA, Inc. (NYSE: SKX), The Comfort Technology Company™, announced today that Zulema Garcia has been named to its Board of Directors and appointed to serve on the Company's Audit Committee. In addition, the Company announced that four current members – Jeffrey Greenberg, Geyer Kosinski, Richard Rappaport and Tom Walsh – have resigned from the Board, bringing the total number of directors to seven. The resignations were not the result of any disagreement with the Company or any of its affiliates on any matter relating to the Company's operations, strategy, policies or practices.
BUSINESS
The US Sun

Thousands of stimulus checks worth up to $1,100 to be mailed today

THOUSANDS of stimulus checks will land on the doorsteps of qualifying California residents starting today. This begins the final round of Golden State Stimulus II checks worth up to $1,100 each. The stimulus checks are meant to provide relief to low-income households affected by the ongoing Covid pandemic. California Governor...
POLITICS
Popculture

Bread Recalls Hit the U.S. Amid the Holidays

Double-check before you make that sandwich: multiple bread recalls were issued earlier in December. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, and Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products on Dec. 18. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens. These announcements come as many in the U.S. gather for the holiday meals, meaning this recall is urgent for those in affected areas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Upworthy

Amazon worker died on the job after being denied sick leave, say co-workers

Two Amazon workers reportedly died at the company's warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, according to co-workers. One of the workers who passed away reportedly had a request for a sick leave denied following which they suffered a stroke and 'died on the job.' One of the co-workers said the company also told them to continue working as usual despite the man passing away. The co-workers spoke to the workers' rights organization 'More Perfect Union' about the deaths that happened with hours of each other on November 28 and 29, with one of them dying at the facility, while the other passed away while being transported from work in an ambulance, reported MSN News.
BESSEMER, AL

