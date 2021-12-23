ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

BankUnited (BKU) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend; 2.2% Yield

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. BankUnited (NYSE:...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) Declares $0.19 Monthly Dividend; 6.6% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSE: UTG) declared a monthly dividend of $0.19 per share, or $2.28 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021, with an ex-dividend...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Equity Lifestyle Properities (ELS) Declares $0.3625 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Equity Lifestyle Properities (NYSE: ELS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3625 per share, or $1.45 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Nutrien (NTR) Declares $0.46 Quarterly Dividend; 2.6% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share, or $1.84 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

KKR & Co. (KKR) Announces Record Realized Performance Income of $1.15B in Q4

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. KKR (NYSE: KKR) today announced a monetization activity update for the period from October 1, 2021 to December 21, 2021. Based on information available to us as of today, with respect to the period through December 21, 2021, KKR has earned total realized performance income, including realized incentive fees, and total realized investment income in excess of $1.15 billion, a record quarterly figure for KKR as a public company. Our monetization activity quarter-to-date is made up of approximately 50% gross realized carried interest, approximately 30% realized incentive fees and approximately 20% realized investment income. This activity is driven primarily by strategic and secondary sale transactions that have closed quarter-to-date, dividend and interest income from KKR’s balance sheet portfolio as well as incentive fees from KKR’s hedge fund partnerships.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankunited#Dividend Yield#Bku#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

Lincoln Electric (LECO) Raises Quarterly Dividend 9.8% to $0.56; 1.6% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ: LECO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.56 per share, or $2.24 annualized. This is a 9.8% increase from the prior dividend of $0.51. The dividend will be payable on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Xerox Corp. (XRX) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend; 4.8% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Xerox Corp. (NASDAQ: XRX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, or $1 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 31, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend; 0.9% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, or $1.32 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 31,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Humana (HUM) Declares $0.70 Quarterly Dividend; 0.6% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Humana (NYSE: HUM) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, or $2.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 28, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 30, 2021.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Yamana Gold (AUY) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend; 2.8% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share, or $0.12 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021,...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend; 1% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share, or $0.76 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 31, 2022, to stockholders of record...
TRAFFIC
StreetInsider.com

Block (SQ) option implied volatility flat into 2022

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Block (NYSE: SQ) 30-day option implied volatility is at 46; compared to its 52-week range of 34 to 73.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BWS Financial Downgrades Verso Paper (VRS) to Hold on Takeover

BWS Financial analyst Hamed Khorsand downgraded Verso Paper (NYSE: VRS) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Towne Bank (TOWN) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend; 2.4% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Towne Bank (NASDAQ: TOWN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, or $0.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 12, 2022, to stockholders of record on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Danaher (DHR) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend; 0.3% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Danaher (NYSE: DHR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, or $0.84 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 28, 2022, to stockholders of record on December...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JBG SMITH (JBGS) Declares $0.225 Quarterly Dividend; 3.2% Yield

JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.225 per share, or $0.9 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 29, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 3.2 percent. For...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Thor Industries (THO) Declares $0.43 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share, or $1.72 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 13, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Declares $0.165 Quarterly Dividend; 2.6% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Benchmark Electronics (NYSE: BHE) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.165 per share, or $0.66 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 13, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Flowserve (FLS) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend; 2.5% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Flowserve (NYSE: FLS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, or $0.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy