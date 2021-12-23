Democrat Diana DeGette wins endorsement from Congressional Progressive Caucus

In this file photo, U.S. Rep Diana DeGette, D-Colo., front makes a point as Interior Secretary Deb Haaland looks on during a news conference after Haaland’s visit to talk about federal solutions to ease the effects of the drought at the offices of Denver Water on July 22, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The political arm of the Congressional Progressive Caucus endorsed U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette's re-election bid, calling the Denver Democrat an important member of the prominent, left-leaning organization.

First elected in 1996, DeGette, an attorney and former state lawmaker, is seeking a 14th term representing the heavily Democratic, Denver-based 1st Congressional District in next year's election. She's facing a primary challenge from Neal Walia, a 33-year-old, self-described "grassroots progressive" born to immigrant parents.

Democratic U.S. Reps. Mark Pocan, Pramila Jayapal and Jamie Raskin, the co-chairs of the Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC, said DeGette has played a key role advancing the group's legislative agenda.

"We have stood together as we work toward a more fair economy, climate justice, and universal health care," they said in a joint statement. "Her voice on these issues is invaluable and we are excited to endorse her re-election campaign."

The caucus, formed in 1991, counts 95 Democratic House members and one senator, Vermont independent Bernie Sanders. Fellow Coloradan Joe Neguse is one of the group's vice chairs. Last cycle, its PAC raised $4.4 million and helped elect eight new members of Congress, the group said in a release.

DeGette welcomed the endorsement in a statement released by her campaign.

"Our work to pass transformative progressive change and provide real relief for hardworking families is more important than ever," she said. "We are continuing to fight for key progressive priorities in the Build Back Better package, including access to health care, environmental justice, and ensuring that working Americans are not left behind."

DeGette has faced primary challengers in each of the last three cycles. She prevailed by double-digit margins in primaries against Sanders supporter Charles "Chuck" Norris in 2016 and attorney and children's book publisher Saira Rao in 2018. Last cycle, former state House Speaker Crisanta Duran won several high-profile endorsements but withdrew more than a year before the 2020 election and moved out of state.

Republicans have yet to field a candidate for the seat.