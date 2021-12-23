ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Democrat Diana DeGette wins endorsement from Congressional Progressive Caucus

By ERNEST LUNING ernest.luning@coloradopolitics.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uIkcs_0dUob6WY00
In this file photo, U.S. Rep Diana DeGette, D-Colo., front makes a point as Interior Secretary Deb Haaland looks on during a news conference after Haaland’s visit to talk about federal solutions to ease the effects of the drought at the offices of Denver Water on July 22, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The political arm of the Congressional Progressive Caucus endorsed U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette's re-election bid, calling the Denver Democrat an important member of the prominent, left-leaning organization.

First elected in 1996, DeGette, an attorney and former state lawmaker, is seeking a 14th term representing the heavily Democratic, Denver-based 1st Congressional District in next year's election. She's facing a primary challenge from Neal Walia, a 33-year-old, self-described "grassroots progressive" born to immigrant parents.

Democratic U.S. Reps. Mark Pocan, Pramila Jayapal and Jamie Raskin, the co-chairs of the Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC, said DeGette has played a key role advancing the group's legislative agenda.

"We have stood together as we work toward a more fair economy, climate justice, and universal health care," they said in a joint statement. "Her voice on these issues is invaluable and we are excited to endorse her re-election campaign."

The caucus, formed in 1991, counts 95 Democratic House members and one senator, Vermont independent Bernie Sanders. Fellow Coloradan Joe Neguse is one of the group's vice chairs. Last cycle, its PAC raised $4.4 million and helped elect eight new members of Congress, the group said in a release.

DeGette welcomed the endorsement in a statement released by her campaign.

"Our work to pass transformative progressive change and provide real relief for hardworking families is more important than ever," she said. "We are continuing to fight for key progressive priorities in the Build Back Better package, including access to health care, environmental justice, and ensuring that working Americans are not left behind."

DeGette has faced primary challengers in each of the last three cycles. She prevailed by double-digit margins in primaries against Sanders supporter Charles "Chuck" Norris in 2016 and attorney and children's book publisher Saira Rao in 2018. Last cycle, former state House Speaker Crisanta Duran won several high-profile endorsements but withdrew more than a year before the 2020 election and moved out of state.

Republicans have yet to field a candidate for the seat.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Republican Erik Aadland jumps from US Senate race to take on Perlmutter in CD 7

Republican Erik Aadland is withdrawing from Colorado's U.S. Senate race on Monday and plans to instead challenge U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter's bid for a ninth term in the 7th Congressional District, Colorado Politics has learned. The first-time candidate, who has struggled to raise money and stand out in a crowded Senate primary field, said he decided to make the move after an independent commission created a more competitive 7th CD in the once-a-decade redistricting process completed this fall. ...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Former Unity Party nominee challenges Lamborn again, but this time as a Republican

The Navy veteran who mounted an unsuccessful third-party run against U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn last year is giving it another try next year in the Republican primary. Rebecca Keltie, the 2020 Unity Party nominee in the Colorado Springs-based 5th Congressional District, faults the eighth-term incumbent for going years without holding any town halls. She said she believes it's time the heavily Republican district "put fresh blood" in Congress.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

PERSPECTIVE: What Colorado's leaders want in 2022

Few will look back on 2020 and 2021 as the best years of their lives. Racial tension, intense political division and a deadly pandemic have challenged all individuals in ways few anticipated in 2019 and previous years. Heading into the coming new year, The Gazette’s editorial board reached out to a variety of state and local leaders to ask about their hopes and dreams for 2022.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy