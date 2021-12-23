ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

“Salute”: Drake Gets A Virgil Abloh Tattoo

By O
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MQPg4_0dUoao2w00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BX3Be_0dUoao2w00

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

It’s been a few weeks since the shocking passing of Virgil Abloh and though many of his celebrity friends have expressed their sorrow and shared sincere memories, Drake has ensured that the Off-White genius will remain a part of him forever.

A pic of Drake’s new tattoo has made its way unto social media and his latest ink job is one of none other than that of Virgil Abloh. Based off a 2018 picture of Virgil throwing a Louis Vuitton kite down a runway, the tat was pretty well done from the kite in the air down to the shadow Virgil’s body cast on the floor beneath him.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by No Jumper (@nojumper)

That’s brotherly love for real, b.

Don’t be surprised if Kanye West feels a way and gets a tattoo of Virgil covering his back or something. Just sayin.’

Virgil Abloh passed away Thanksgiving weekend after battling a rare form of cancer for the past few years. News of his passing shocked the culture as he kept his diagnosis private and close to the chest. Virgil was only 41-years-young. Drake was one of the many celebs who poured their hearts out on social media with Drizzy sharing a pic of the two together with a caption that read “My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you…love you eternally brother thank you for everything.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Times

Virgil Abloh, creative genius, fashion innovator, dies at 41

Who knew that a pair of Jordans, a Tshirt, jeans, and an attitude could influence what is considered haute couture and change the landscape of the fashion industry despite ferocious efforts to invalidate it?. Virgil Abloh did. The recent 2022 Spring / Summer Men’s Wear Collection of Louis Vuitton (LVMH)...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Year in Review: ‘Virgil Was Here’: A Look at the Life and Death of Virgil Abloh

Click here to read the full article. Virgil Abloh’s death at age 41 from a rare form of cancer sent shock waves not through only the fashion world but also the broader culture, from music to the skate scene, where his roots lay, to his native state of Illinois. “For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma,” read the Instagram post announcing his death on Nov. 28. “He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art and...
HIP HOP
WWD

Virgil Abloh Painting Sells for $1 Million

Click here to read the full article. ARTIST TO ARTIST: Social media and artistic tributes for Virgil Abloh continue to pour out in the weeks following the designer’s death. Pop artist and painter Rob Prior sold a watercolor portrait of Abloh for $1 million at Art Basel Miami. The artwork was purchased by the real estate executive Daniel Petit. Prior painted the piece live in Miami and Petit was on hand to watch every last stroke. The painting came with an NFT version of the portrait that was created by QNFT, a division of BQT Technologies.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Drizzy
Person
Kanye
Person
Virgil Abloh
Person
Drake
thecut.com

The Legacy of Virgil Abloh’s ‘Post-Modern’ Scholarship

“My real job is to make sure that there’s like six young black kids that take my job after me,” Virgil Abloh said to Pharrell Williams in an interview in January. “What I would be more impressed by is the next candidate for a house that gets hired as the next head designer has this, like, multidisciplinary background, comes from not a fashion school, thinks in a different dimension, and he get a shot.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
MedPage Today

Virgil Abloh's Cardiac Angiosarcoma

The fashion world was in shock following the passing of fashion designer Virgil Abloh at the age of 41, after a 2-year private battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare cancer. Abloh first came to prominence when he was hired by Kanye West to design tour merchandise and album art. In 2013, he founded his own fashion label, Off-White, a line of high-end streetwear. The line became a favorite of celebrities such as Khloé Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid, and Rihanna, as well as many others.
CANCER
dornob.com

Mercedes-Benz Unveils Final Collaboration with the Late Virgil Abloh

After his untimely passing, Mercedes-Benz honored influential fashion designer Virgil Abloh with a public showcase of his final collaboration with them, Project MAYBACH. “Mercedes-Benz is devastated to hear of the passing of Virgil Abloh. Our sincere thoughts are with Virgil’s family and teams,” the company said in a press release. “Now opening the world of our collaboration, and Virgil’s unique vision, to the public, we want to respectfully celebrate the work of a truly unique design talent, who created endless possibilities for collaboration through his unbridled imagination and inspired all that knew his work.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tat#New Tattoo
State News

Virgil Abloh: Founding father for a new generation of fashion

CEO of Off White, Creative Director of Louis Vuitton, husband, father and friend Virgil Abloh passed away Nov. 28 after a private battle with cancer. His influence on this generation of fashion will not be forgotten, and his commitment to supporting the Black community through fashion will be his legacy.
BEAUTY & FASHION
bunewsservice.com

“VIRGIL WAS HERE”: How Virgil Abloh’s legacy touched Boston

Famed fashion director Virgil Abloh had an abstract style and work ethic that left an everlasting influence in fashion and arts scenes around the world, and Boston is no exception. Months before his death, Abloh’s legacy in Boston was cemented with an exhibit at the Institute of Contemporary Art titled...
BOSTON, MA
Vice

How Virgil Abloh shaped the course of visual culture

During his tenure as the head of West’s creative agency, Donda (named after Kanye’s mother), Virgil would call on Riccardo Tisci – then the creative director of Givenchy – to design Watch the Throne’s album artwork. Resplendent in gold, the regal design features stars in each corner, recalling the motifs that decorated the luxe, long-line streetwear that Riccardo designed and outfitted Kanye in throughout the album’s tour. Though the worlds of hip-hop and high fashion now regularly commingle, Virgil’s stint at Donda was a key catalyst in bringing the two together.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fast Company

Hear Tyler, The Creator’s touching words about Virgil Abloh

In early December, I spent two days on top of a small mountain with Tyler, The Creator—whose real name is Tyler Okonma. Okonma had set up a fantastical blue shop overlooking the hills of Malibu, California, for the launch of his new high-end line known as Golf le Fleur.
MALIBU, CA
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Stephen Curry In A ‘Non-Traditional Relationship’ With Wife Ayesha? Longtime Couple’s ‘Not-So-Perfect’ Marriage Explored

It has come to the attention of numerous netizens that there seemed to be something different with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's relationship as a married couple. Rumor has it that it seems like Stephen Curry actually has a "not-so-perfect marriage." In a recent report, an Instagram blog for "exposing celebrities' secrets," Deumoix exposed the NBA star and his longtime wife having a "non-traditional relationship."
RELATIONSHIPS
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
425K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy