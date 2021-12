The Miami Dolphins will face the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series and make a Dolphins-Saints prediction and pick. This is a must-win game for both of these teams. The Dolphins have played their way back into playoff contention after six straight victories, but the streak can’t stop now. There are several teams ahead of them in the race for the last wild card spot, so another loss would ensure that the Dolphins are watching the postseason from their couches. The Saints are in an incredibly similar situation, but they don’t have the win streak that Miami has coming into this contest. Another loss would pretty much knock out New Orleans, so expect all the stops to be pulled out in this game.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO