Between the Links: Jake Paul KOs Tyron Woodley, Wonderboy’s future, promotional airing of grievances

For better or worse, Jose Aldo and Conor McGregor will always be inextricably linked because of the rivalry they shared in the early days of McGregor’s UFC career. Aldo and McGregor lit the featherweight division on fire with their multi-year journey to UFC 194, which saw the two finally collide in one of the most anticipated events in the sport’s history. McGregor memorably won via 13-second knockout and he and Aldo ultimately went their separate ways, however six years later, at the age of 35, Aldo has surprised many in the MMA world with a resurgence at 135 pounds. The Brazilian legend has won three straight bouts following his victory over Rob Font and is creeping close to yet another title shot.

UFC ・ 20 HOURS AGO