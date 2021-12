EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Pets are one of the biggest asks from kids as a present for Christmas, but there is much more to it than just bringing one home. Michele Anderson from EP Animal Services that you need to talk to your kids about the responsibility it is going to take when bringing home a new member of the family. Sometimes the animal may not be what you expected but there is a suggested alternative.

EL PASO, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO