ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Watch Måneskin practice pretend-killing frontman Damiano David in behind-the-scenes "MAMMAMIA" video

By Josh Johnson
x1065.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMåneskin has shared a new behind-the-scenes video showing the making of the clip for the band's latest single, "MAMMAMIA." The clip shows the Italian rockers rehearsing the script, which calls for the other band...

www.x1065.com

Comments / 0

Related
x1065.com

Muse brings the heavy with new song teaser

Muse isn't going into 2022 quietly. During an Instagram Live session over the weekend, captured by a fan on Twitter, frontman Matt Bellamy shared a teaser of a new Muse song, and boy is it heavy. Not just "Knights of Cydonia" or "Hysteria" heavy -- we're talking screaming vocals and giant, chugging breakdown guitar riffs heavy.
MUSIC
uticaphoenix.net

Exclusive: Behind the Scenes video of Lulli, starring Larissa Manoela

Lots of laughter and fun took place on the set of the movie Lulli, as seen in a video released on Tuesday (the 20th) by Netflix. The “behind the scenes” video includes interviews with the cast and exclusive clips from the film — a sneak peek at what to expect on December 26 at 3 PM, when the movie is released on Netflix, just in time to enjoy with friends and family.
MOVIES
heatworld

Jennifer Aniston warned: ‘Stay away from him’

She recently said “it’s time” for her to get back out there and start dating – almost four years since her second marriage ended. But Jennifer Aniston’s friends are worried that she’s about to go looking for love in all the wrong places, following reports that she’s getting friendly again with her ex, musician John Mayer.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Dick Clark
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Page Six

‘Crocodile Dundee’ actor David Gulpilil, indigenous legend, dead at 68

David Gulpilil, the legendary indigenous Australian actor who earned international acclaim in Paul Hogan’s “Crocodile Dundee” and Rolf de Heer’s “Charlie’s Country,” has died after a four-year battle with lung cancer. He was 68. The award-winning thespian’s passing was announced Monday via a statement by South Australian Premier Steven Marshall:...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Video Streaming#Italian#The Dick Clark
thesource.com

Candace Parker Reveals She and Her Wife Anna Petrakova are Expecting a Baby

2021 WNBA Champion Candace Parker hit Instagram announced she has reached her two-year wedding anniversary with Anna Petrakova. In addition, Parker and Petrakova are expecting their first child. This is the second child for Parker as she currently parents 12-year-old Lailaa. Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got...
YOGA
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling & Look-Alike Daughter Stella, 13, Give Each Other Holiday Makeovers — Photos

Tori Spelling & her look-alike 13-year-old daughter Stella got together for an adorable mother-daughter glam session. Check out the photos here!. Like mother like daughter! Tori Spelling, 47, and her daughter Stella McDermott, 13, were a spitting image of each other in a recent mommy-and-me glam session for Petite ‘n Pretty, a cruelty-free, vegan, and dermatologist-approved beauty line for young makeup users who love to get creative! In the photos for the line, Tori and Stella put makeup on each other and both sported identical blonde locks, with Stella wearing a blue, purple, and yellow-striped sweater and relaxed, ripped jeans while mom Tori wore a beige sweater and the same jeans style.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Is Seen In Rare Photos With Daughters Sunday, 13, & Faith, 10, Arriving In Sydney — Photos

Nicole Kidman touched down in Sydney with daughters Sunday and Faith ahead of the Australian premiere of ‘Being the Ricardos.’. Nicole Kidman is back home in Australia with daughters Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10, after promoting her upcoming film Being the Ricardos in the states. The actress, 54, touched down in Sydney Airport with her kids on Thursday, Dec. 9, looking casual in black pants and a sweater vest, as seen in photos HERE.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey and His Wife Stun at Premiere for New Movie

Matthew McConaughey stepped out on the red carpet looking mighty spiffy. McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves attended the Sunday premiere of his new film Sing 2. The event took place in Los Angeles, California at the Greek Theatre. McConaughey had a tan suit with a black shirt and slicked back hair. Meanwhile, Alves stunned in a beige gown with numerous tiers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Does David Muir have a partner? All we know

We know that David Muir has legions of adoring fans, but the question on all of their lips is, does he have someone special in his life?. The dashing World News Tonight host prefers to keep his life away from the cameras private, making it all the more intriguing to many.
WORLD
ETOnline.com

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' Children Are So Grown Up in Rare Red Carpet Pics

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ children are all grown up. The A-list actor shared a rare picture of the couple’s three children -- Levi, 13, Vida, 11, and 9-year-old Livingston -- from their outing at the Sing 2 premiere. “Family affair at #Sing2 premiere,” the 52-year-old actor wrote. Alves, who married the star in 2012, took to her own Instagram to share two pictures from the evening and give her and McConaughey’s children a shout-out.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Olivia Munn Gives Birth: Look Back at Her and John Mulaney's Whirlwind Romance

Watch: Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Step Out After Pregnancy Announcement. Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have officially stepped into their biggest roles yet: becoming parents. On Saturday, Dec. 18, a source confirmed to E! News that the Date Night actress, 41, and the Big Mouth actor, 39, had welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. According to People and TMZ, Olivia gave birth on Nov. 24, just one day before Thanksgiving.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy