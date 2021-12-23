ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Blunderwall! Staff at Oasis-themed bar are BUSTED by bosses having a secret Christmas party without them... after forgetting to switch off the CCTV

By Henry Martin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Bar bosses caught their 'cheeky' employees having a secret Christmas party without them - because they forgot to switch off the CCTV.

Paul Gallagher, joint owner of the Oasis-inspired Definitely Maybe bar in Bolton, logged into the cameras from home on Monday to check service was running smoothly when he saw 10 staff members having a festive jolly without him.

The 42-year-old quickly took some snaps of the group wearing Santa hats and having a festive tipple, and outed them by posting the photos on social media.

After realising they'd forgotten to turn off the CCTV, the workers teased Mr Gallagher even further by sticking a finger up at the camera and placing a Santa hat on it so they could carry on the party in private.

The staff had organised a Secret Santa and even arranged their own entertainment, inviting a local musician to play a set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RMtpj_0dUoYPvP00
Paul Gallagher, joint owner of The Definitely Maybe Bar in Bolton, logged into the cameras from home on Monday to check service was running smoothly when he saw 10 members of staff having a festive knees up without him
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cWGsa_0dUoYPvP00
After realising they'd forgotten to turn off the CCTV, they teased Mr Gallagher even further by sticking a finger up at the camera and placing a Santa hat on it so they could carry on the party in private

Mr Gallagher said: 'I often check the CCTV to keep an eye on things for everyone's safety. I logged on to see them gathered with Santa hats on and tables decorated and presents everywhere and knew what was happening immediately.

'They did a Secret Santa and bought each other's presents and one of our musicians showed up and entertained them

'We were not invited. They knew with it being a Monday night the bar would be quiet so they just decided to have an impromptu staff party.

'I did think it was a bit cheeky but didn't mind. I just wanted them not to drink too much with a big week ahead.'

Mr Gallagher and his brother Mark, 45, opened the bar three weeks before Covid hit in 2020 and workers decided to organise a last-minute celebration in fear that their yearly January Christmas party would be cancelled once again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zYUml_0dUoYPvP00
The Definitely Maybe bar in Bolton. After realising they'd been caught out by CCTV, one of the party goers decided to taunt the pair by sending them a video of the covered camera
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W31yc_0dUoYPvP00
Inside the bar: Mr Gallagher said: 'I often check the CCTV to keep an eye on things for everyone's safety. I logged on to see them gathered with Santa hats on and tables decorated and presents everywhere and knew what was happening immediately'

After realising they'd been caught out by CCTV, one of the party goers decided to taunt the pair by sending them a video of the covered camera.

Mr Gallagher decided to give them the benefit of the doubt and the festive fun went on until the early hours of the morning.

Mr Gallagher said: 'I posted an image of them all to Facebook showing the CCTV footage knowing our customers would be happy seeing them on the other side of the bar and enjoying themselves as they deserve a bit of a time out and it's nice to do it before Christmas.

'I just laughed when I saw they had covered the cameras, I knew they would wimp out and take them off before long.

'I like to think people saw the humour in it and would be happy to see them enjoying themselves after spending all year serving our customers.

'The party we had planned for January may not go ahead due to predicted restrictions returning.

'The industry is going through a very uncertain time once again and I think the workers anxieties over their own futures are often overlooked so it was nice to see them relax and forget about all that for a night at least.'

Comments / 12

just me!!
2d ago

I would fire them all they can't be trusted and did not say a word to you about it these are the same type of employees that would steal from you they facts they flipped the bird to the camera tells you they don't respect you

Reply
4
Related
Daily Mail

Girl, 18, whose Christmas and new year have been ruined as she's forced into isolation after attending Perth rave with Covid-positive backpacker says the huge party was 'worth it'

A UK backpacker who is isolating after attending the same rave as an unvaccinated French traveller has no regrets despite not being allowed out for Christmas. Jay Whitehill, 18, will be forced to spend the festive holiday and New Years Day alone after attending the rave at Perth Mess Hall on December 19.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cctv#Christmas#Secret Santa#Blunderwall#Covid
Daily Mail

Revealed! Mysterious 'Elmswell Elf' who left out Christmas presents on doorsteps of 220 homes is outed as 37-year-old Tesco worker who just wanted to cheer up her village

The identity of the mother who was nicknamed the 'Elmswell Elf' after secretly leaving Christmas presents on the doorsteps of 220 homes has been revealed. Tanya Utting, 37, from Elmswell in Suffolk, bought gifts and distributed them to 'spread love and a bit of happiness' in random acts of Christmas kindness.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Guardian

After my brother died, we barely celebrated Christmas. Then I fell in love and a switch turned on

I’ve always had a fairly complicated relationship with Christmas. My father left when I was two. He always promised we’d spend Christmas together, but he never came. There were fun and loving Christmases with my mum and brother, David. We had very little money, but my mother would manage to fill pillowcases with presents, and we’d have a tin of Quality Street and a little tree. My mother would cook a roast dinner and we’d watch movies together.
CELEBRATIONS
Daily Mail

Man who infected 'all of his friends' after being incorrectly told he was Covid negative on CHRISTMAS DAY - along with 1,394 others - was minutes from partying at a busy club when he got the right results

A man who infected all of his friends after being wrongly told he was Covid-negative was minutes away from partying in a popular nightclub when he received the right results. The Eastern Sydney local was one hundreds of people caught up in a major testing bungle which saw 1,395 positive cases incorrectly told they were virus-free.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

Boyfriend tells how he ‘upset’ girlfriend by refusing to pay for her family’s Christmas gifts in Reddit post

Christmas is a time for everyone to put their differences aside and enjoy the joyous occasion – but let’s face it, it’s easier said than done. For one man, the drama started early after he refused to pay for his girlfriend’s gifts for her family and friends. The 28-year-old took to Reddit to seek much-needed reassurance after being slammed as an “a**hole for ruining Christmas” by his partner’s sister. He explained how he and his girlfriend, Lauren, had been dating for two years and recently moved in together. He works and pays for all living expenses while his...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Home alone with Covid this Christmas: The warehouse worker, upset grandmother and self-employed beauty therapist who are among 900,000 isolating at home after testing positive for coronavirus

Over 900,000 people are spending their Christmas in isolation this year after testing positive for coronavirus. As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to soar, hundreds of thousands of Brits have had to shelf their festive plans to see loved ones in the country's second Christmas in the shadow of the pandemic.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Aussie family’s Christmas is ruined by bizarre Covid testing rule that saw them stranded in an airport lounge for TWO DAYS as they tried to get to London to see relatives

A UK Christmas Day reunion ended in tatters after an Australian family were stranded in Singapore Airport by Covid red tape for two days before being forced to fly home. Mark Donnelly, 43, his husband Robert Layfield, 35, and their twin sons Mitchell and Caleb, 12, should have been in London with relatives for the festive season.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

My winter of love: I had three exciting dates that Christmas – one ended with an accusation of armed burglary

No one, my friends decided, should be alone at Christmas. Especially no one as desperately, soul-searchingly, what’s-wrong-with-me single as me. In the late 00s, when internet dating was for nerds, meeting people wasn’t easy – unless you got talking to someone at a party or something, which I never did, because I was too busy banging on to my mates about why I was so achingly single.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Indy100

Pub praised for ‘amazing response’ after being criticised for opening on Christmas Day

Going to the pub on Christmas Day is not something that everyone does but it is far more common than you may think but even the thought of it has got some people in a spin. A pub in Nottingham, The Trent Navigation, has recently come under fire on Facebook after it announced that it was going to be open on December 25th between 12 noon and 3pm for anyone that wanted to come down and enjoy a drink.
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

275K+
Followers
10K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy