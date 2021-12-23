ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen, NY

Evi’s Bäckerei

By Max Bonem
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Located at the corner of Bergen and Vanderbilt in Prospect Heights, Evi’s Bäckerei is a new Austrian-influenced bakery from the team behind nearby Olmsted and Maison Yaki. For now, they’re...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Infatuation

Booker’s Restaurant & Bar

When we’re in the mood for a creamy bowl of grits, we head to Booker’s Restaurant & Bar in Cedar Park. They serve them three ways here–with shrimp, andouille sausage, or catfish. And since the Southern spot only serves brunch in the daytime, you can find us ordering the grainy breakfast go-to on a cold day, along with cheesecake french toast, fried chicken and waffles, a burger topped with cherry peppers and caramelized onions, or huevos rancheros.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Daeho Kalbijjim & Beef Soup

When your large hot stone bowl of kalbijjim arrives at Daeho, your server will take approximately 53 seconds to erratically blowtorch the shredded cheese on top until it resembles a gooey mound of fire-roasted marshmallow. You’ll capture the dramatic tableside presentation on your phone, but you won’t be the first—their bubbling braised beef dish has achieved nano influencer levels of power. It’s also, mostly, worth the hype.
RECIPES
The Infatuation

San Ho Won

The galbi at San Ho Won is less of a piece of meat and more of a gateway to epiphany-inducing euphoria. It’s thick, grilled over lychee charcoal, and so tender you could cut it with just a spoon. Everyone at your table will probably fall silent as they take their first bite of the double-cut beef short rib and reconsider everything they know about it. But getting this transformative BBQ isn’t the only reason to go to this upscale, contemporary Korean spot in the Mission. Every dish that hits the table, from the grilled corn with fat squiggles of honey butter to the bubbling kimchi-jjigae, is phenomenal. And it’ll take every ounce of self-control to avoid filling up on banchan alone, like housemade kimchi with a satisfying tingle and chilled chili tofu.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Where To Have A Cozy Holiday Meal In LA, According To Masego

The holidays can feel chaotic—there are travel plans to make, presents to buy, and nosy relatives who ignore social cues and ask the most invasive questions on earth during dinner. But as Masego, a Jamaican-American rapper/singer/musician/comedian/DJ/saxophone player (known for his sultry smooth spin on R&B, hip hop, and jazz music), understands—it doesn’t have to be this way. “As a recording artist, my schedule gets really crazy,” he explains. “So I always make sure to slow down during the holidays and spend time with my family and friends. And food is always at the center of those gatherings.”
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bergen, NY
The Infatuation

Where To Drink When It’s Rainy In LA

If you’re reading this, it’s probably going to rain (or is already raining) in LA. While any precipitation is a welcome relief to what’s been another very dry winter, we all know what happens when this city experiences even five minutes of the wet stuff. Common sense vanishes, traffic laws are thrown out, and every side street instantly transforms into Class 5 white-water rapids. And that’s exactly why you need these reliable, cozy bars where you can decompress and wait out the storm.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

The Best Things We Ate In 2021

There have been lows, there have been middling highs, and then there’s been England at the Euros. Frankly the less said about 2021, the better. But amongst all of the aimless walks, the park bench snacks, the heater-worshipping dinners, and the celebratory-pretending-everything-is-normal drinks, there’s been some incredible food. Here, the Infatuation London team choose our personal 2021 eating highlights.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

The NYC Italian Delivery Guide

Just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should. This applies to keeping reptiles as pets, giving your living room an “island theme,” and cooking Italian food at home. Because, while you could open up that box of Barilla that’s been in your pantry since you moved in, you’d be much better off ordering delivery from any of the spots on this guide. You can get everything from spaghetti with meatballs to lobster tortellini with saffron sauce—and support local restaurants while you’re at it.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Infatuation

Lawrence Fish Market

You won’t find a better spot than Lawrence Fish Market in Albany Park for an affordable sushi feast. This seafood market has been around for over 40 years, and has an incredibly long menu filled with delicious (and reasonably priced) nigiri, sashimi, rolls, and trays. Many pieces are less than $2 and most rolls are $3-$7. Just know that it’s cash-only and they only do takeout. So make sure you stop by an ATM beforehand and clear some room on your kitchen counter for the 5,000 pieces of fish you’re about to consume.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prospect Heights#Pastries#Food Drink#Evi#Evi S B Ckerei#Austrian
The Infatuation

SF Restaurants With Outdoor Heat Lamps

If you’ve thought about stuffing a wool blanket in your tote bag or strapping a puffer coat to your bike rack before dining outdoors recently, you’re not alone. In this guide, we’re listing all of the spots with heat lamps that come to our attention so that you’ll know exactly where to have an outdoor dinner without your entire collection of Heattech.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Bebop Waffle Shop

Bebop Waffle Shop is, thankfully, a really great place for waffles. Their belgian-style wedges are fluffy and yeasty on the inside, with a golden crust that still stands up to maple syrup and their phenomenal salted cinnamon butter. Their breakfast sandwich, layered with a thick patty of egg, cheddar, bacon, and a zippy turmeric mustard aioli, is also a great morning meal route to take. Pair it with a cold brew banana smoothie or an iced mocha topped with Cocoa Puffs.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Turtle Tower

Perfect For: Casual Weeknight Dinner Lunch Walk-Ins On those chilly San Francisco nights when you need something to thaw out your mildly frozen soul, the answer is always Turtle Tower. The casual Vietnamese restaurant in SoMa is churning out phở that’s more effective at warming us up than our favorite space heater. But even when it’s 85 degrees out, you’ll still find us here, finishing off a massive bowl of wonderful noodle soup.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Where To Get Affordable Takeout In NYC

Maybe you just bought a bunch of roundtrip tickets to make up for lost time or you decided to buy a horse with your friends because you like the way “equestrian” sounds. Whatever you’ve been up to lately, you could probably use some takeout that doesn't cost more than $30. Here are 30 great options.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

The Best Sushi Restaurants In Chicago

It’s easy to pick a fight with friends in Chicago about the best tacos, burgers, or pizza in the city. But best sushi? That’s an entirely different debate. Ask for the ten best sushi joints, and you’ll get 25 different answers. And then there’s the price to consider—because sometimes you just can’t drop $150 on a Wednesday night yellowtail nigiri outing. So what affordable places are actually great? And which expensive spots are worth the price of admission? We’ve got the answers.
CHICAGO, IL
The Infatuation

La Cenaduria

La Cenaduria gives off major “Live Laugh Love” energy with its wall decorations reminding us that life is all about family, friends, and sippin’ hot cacao. But tastes in interior decor aside, this Montebello cafe serves some tasty, straightforward Mexican comfort dishes, like crispy sopes with carne asada and a delicious egg-battered chile relleno. The pozole rojo also happens to be pretty good and comes in a dark red broth with plenty of dried chiles, oregano, and garlic coming through. While there’s a good amount of rendered fat in the broth as well, the soup’s pork isn’t too rich and comes as big chunks floating around tons of chewy hominy. We should also mention their homemade tortillas that should 100% make a guest appearance in your pozole-related endeavors.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Herb Alpert’s Vibrato Grill & Jazz

Opened by the legendary American trumpet player, Herb Alpert’s Vibrato Grill is anything but low-key. As soon as you enter the Bel-Air spot (from the parking lot filled with Aston Martins and Porsches), you’ll be greeted by a glittering ballroom and the live jazz band upfront. People are wearing suits, jackets, and dresses they found in the “evening wear” section at Neiman Marcus, and everything–from the steak to the calamari to the complimentary ice cream scoop they’ll give if they know it’s your birthday–tastes perfectly acceptable, sometimes even good. Be prepared to spend money and have fun.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Orilla Bar & Grill

Perfect For: Date Night Drinking Good Cocktails Drinks & A Light Bite Outdoor/Patio Situation. There is a version of South Beach that lives in most people’s heads. It’s wearing a silky shirt and casually balancing a martini between its fingers. It arrived in a very expensive car and will leave in a different but equally expensive car to go to some party on a yacht. It is, for lack of a better word, sexy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

13 SF Restaurants Offering New Year’s Specials

Somehow, we blinked, and the VR simulation that was 2021 has come to an end. If you’re looking for a fun way to ring in the new year, how about some truffle tartlets or a prix fixe menu involving caviar and champagne? Lucky for you, it’s all here in this guide. Here are 13 SF restaurants with specials to help you celebrate New Year’s.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Best Cuban Sandwiches In Miami

Ham, roast pork, pickles, mustard, and Swiss cheese between two triangular slices of pressed Cuban bread. Miamians know those ingredients as well as their own social security numbers, or the chorus to Pitbull’s “Culo,” because they are the five building blocks of the most famous sandwich in Miami: the Cuban sandwich. The sandwiches on this guide are proof of just how wonderful those ingredients can taste when prepared right—but there are also plenty of places on this guide showing that a little creativity can be a good thing. These are the best Cuban sandwiches in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

Chicharroland

Pork is (literally) the name of the game at Chicharroland, where chicharrones and carnitas are the house specialties. At this South Park shop, you can enjoy pork rinds by the bagful or in a spicy guisado de chicharron, and nicely-seared gorditas stuffed with their signature carnitas too. And if you’re lucky enough to stop by on the weekends, you can try their popular caldos, including an excellent pozole verde that–contrary to everything we just raved about–is made with chicken. The poultry in this pozole yields a lighter, less fatty broth, but there’s still enough chicken fat floating at the top to balance out the acid in the soup. You get tons of brightness from the tomatillos and fresh toppings like cilantro, radish, and white onion, along with plenty of shredded chicken and some nicely al dente hominy.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
744
Followers
4K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy