Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Korkmaz has started when the 76ers aren't at full health, but they are getting a big reinforcement back to close out the week. Tyrese Maxey is back on the court - and in the starting five - so Korkmaz will come off the bench.

NBA ・ 17 HOURS AGO