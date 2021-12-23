ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills' Emmanuel Sanders could return vs. Patriots

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Early this week there is a chance that the Buffalo Bills get wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders back in the lineup against the New England Patriots in Week 16.

On Wednesday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said via video conference the team will “take it one day at a time” in terms of Sanders’ healthy.

Due to a knee injury, Sanders did not play in last week against the Carolina Panthers. Prior to that, the coach described Sanders’ knee as a week-to-week issue.

Evidently, there’s a chance it will only be one week.

After McDermott’s comments, Sanders did end up practicing in a limited capacity to start the practice week, per the Bills’ injury report.

Without Sanders, Gabriel Davis started in his place and scored two touchdowns.

But the more important reason for potentially getting Sanders back involves Cole Beasley. He tested positive for COVID-19 this week and will be out.

Without Beasley, Sanders could play in the slot. He has experience there.

Bills Wire will continue to provide updates on Sanders’ status throughout the week when information is made available.

The Spun

Browns Announce New Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

This past Monday, the Cleveland Browns had to take on the Las Vegas Raiders without their top two quarterbacks. That’s because Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum were both on the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Browns had a significant update on Mayfield and Keenum. They announced that both players...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans lost it after Bill Belichick gave a classically snarky answer about his New Year's resolution

Bill Belichick was not feeling any lingering holiday warmth following the New England Patriots’ 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 on Sunday. He and the Patriots lost control of the AFC East, with Buffalo likely to finish at No. 1 in the division. So when Belichick faced a kind-spirited question about his New Year’s resolution, the Patriots typically-grumpy coach exercised all his remaining patience to table the question for next week.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson, Seahawks setting stage for divorce?

The Seattle Seahawks have already lost more games this year than any other season since they drafted Russell Wilson in 2012. Their poor performance has led to another round of trade rumors involving the quarterback, and there are several signs that point toward a breakup. Wilson, who is still considered...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Shocking Drew Brees News

On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
NFL
PennLive.com

Possible Saints-Seahawks Russell Wilson trade could lead to Eagles dealing for new No. 1 QB: NFL rumors

Russell Wilson may be ready to take flight. And even if he isn’t destined for Philadelphia, a Wilson trade could impact the Eagles’ future at quarterback. Wilson, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, has made it known he would welcome a deal by the Seattle Seahawks, who have crashed and burned in 2021, sitting in last place in the NFC West with a record of 5-9.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

