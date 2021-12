PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Against the alpha or delta COVID-19 variants, antibody-drug products like Regeneron or Eli Lilly have been popular not just here in Arizona, but across the country as a form of treatment for those that tested positive for COVID-19. But against the omicron variant, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that the antibody infusions aren't as effective. "It's going to be an ugly January," Arizona Public Health Association executive director Will Humble said. "It took delta weeks to overtake alpha and beta. And now we've got omicron that's beaten delta in a matter of days!"

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO